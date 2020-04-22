The Ohio Department of Health re-released a list of updated long-term care facilities’ total COVID-19 cases, accessible on its website April 22.
This new list breaks down each county’s facilities’ data by facility type and case type, detailing whether a resident or staff member was infected.
The data does not include patients or staff who have recovered or died prior to the April 22 report. The list will be updated every Wednesday at 2 p.m.
This new, updated list follows ODH previously removing an April 16 version of this list from its website April 20 due to “inconsistent reporting causing errors in that data,” according to Gov. Mike DeWine, as the Cleveland Jewish News reported previously.
Before ODH deleted its first list, Menorah Park CEO Jim Newbrough said its number displayed on ODH’s list was inflated.
The Beachwood senior living facility’s COVID-19 case total according to ODH’s website is one, broken down into zero residents and one staff member.
Montefiore in Beachwood has zero cases.
Aggregate death data by county will also be reported starting next week.