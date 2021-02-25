Ohio will soon be lifting restrictions and announcing new guidance on sports venues, proms, banquet centers, receptions, fairs and more, Gov. Mike DeWine said Feb. 25.
Ohio sporting and entertainment events will be able to reopen with 25% maximum indoor capacity and 30% maximum outdoor capacity, provided they follow established precautions.
Some precautions would include mandatory mask wearing for employees and customers; spectator pathways will need to allow for social distancing; no more than six people sitting in a pod and all pods must be separated by at least six feet.
General admission such as lawns and standing room will be allowed as long as masks are worn and people can remain six feet apart.
"The whole goal here is for all of us to get back to where we want to be," DeWine said. "Get back to what our life was before the pandemic. There’s a bridge to that life and we have to take that bridge."
Beginning March 1, restriction on visitors at the state behavioral health hospitals will be lifted. Safety measures such as mask requirements, hand hygiene protocols and time limits will be in place to protect patients and staff.
The state is expected to receive 91,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after it receives approval from the FDA.
In the coming week, Ohio is expected to receive 310,000 first doses of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.
As more vaccines come into the state and schools finishing up vaccine clinics, more providers such as Meijer and Walmart will be added.
The first round of vaccine doses for Ohio school employees are expected to finish next week and second dose clinics are underway, DeWine said.
School employees were offered the vaccine if the school district agreed to offer in-person learning or partial hybrid learning by March 1.
DeWine acknowledged some schools will miss the March 1 deadline but said he was happy with the progress the state has made in the past month.
As of this week, only 10 of Ohio’s 609 schools remain fully remote. There are 416 districts that are fully in person, 178 districts are offering full access to hybrid learning and five districts offer partial access to hybrid learning.
COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to trend downward throughout the state, DeWine said.
The governor noted the trend specifically decreased for Ohioans over 80 years old. In December, that group made up more than 25% of COVID-19 hospitalizations. This month, it dropped to about 18%.
The state is also seeing a decline in COVID-19 cases among nursing homes residents. In the past week, there were 369 new nursing homes cases compared to 2,832 new cases in one week in December.
Ohio has had 962,404 total cases of COVID-19 and 17,125 total deaths, the Ohio Department of Health reported Feb. 25.
The number of reported cases increased by 2,409 from Feb. 24, staying under the state's 21-day average of 2,455.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 111 years old; the median age is 42.
The total number of tests conducted in Ohio is 9,894,516. The daily percent positivity of confirmed laboratory tests is 3.2%, with a seven-day moving average of 4%, according to data from Feb. 23.
The number of reported deaths in Ohio increased by 80 from Feb. 24. The median age of those who have died is 80.
The Bureau of Infectious Diseases and the Bureau of Vital Statistics continue to reconcile death data, which will results in some fluctuations in death numbers moving forward, according to a note on the ODH website.
The ODH reports 49,951 cumulative hospitalizations, and 7,104 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 68.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations reported in the last 24 hours is 163, with 21 ICU admissions. There are currently 1,262 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus – 338 are in the ICU, and 215 are on ventilators.
The ODH reports 901,025 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 94,867 of the cases, 5,837 hospitalizations and 1,715 deaths.
A total of 1,530,823 Ohioans have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 772,126 Ohioans completed both doses as of Feb. 25.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.