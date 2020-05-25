When New York City medical students were pulled from clinical rotations in mid-March due to COVID-19, there was no way then-Columbia Medical School student David Edelman and his peers could look at the quarantine as any kind of break.
Many were eager to be on the front lines and a feeling of guilt began to dominate when they couldn’t.
Edelman, 27, a Solon High School graduate, said when he could no longer care for patients at the free clinic he was working at, he knew there needed to be some other organized, effective way to assist during the pandemic.
In response, he, one other student and some faculty founded the COVID-19 Student Service Corps, a task force organizing students in medical and health professional schools at Columbia to assist with pandemic-related health care remotely.
“It had an overwhelming response of people who were interested,” said Edelman, who attends Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple in Beachwood when he visits his parents, Mark and Iris Edelman of Solon. “We were really encouraged – we saw that there was a lot of energy and desire on behalf of the students to really be involved in the response.”
The task force, which launched March 18, saw more than 1,700 students sign up in the first eight weeks for more than 20 projects, most of which are not clinical.
One major project was taking over a COVID-19 hotline. Before the students took over, it was overwhelmed with sometimes 45 minute wait times, Edelman said. With their help, wait times decreased to less than 10 minutes. It also allowed physician assistants, who normally man the hotline, to be redeployed to hospital units.
Students also handle follow-up with patients who are either confirmed or potential COVID-19 cases after they leave the hospital, tracking symptoms, concerning issues and more. There’s also a project Edelman called “friendly calls to seniors,” where students reach out to older adults in a geriatric psychiatric clinic.
The program is interdisciplinary – students in more than 15 Columbia programs are represented, the majority of which are in public health. While some projects started immediately in mid-March, others were created later, and others are still being developed.
He said the program also incorporates service learning throughout, meaning there is framework for students to consider how such efforts affect them personally, to better understand social determinants of health and to have space to discuss the experience together.
“One of the things we are starting to see is as the hospital system surge starts to die down, and as the health care system adapts to some of the changes, we are less needed on some of the health care-facing projects and are more needed on some of the community needs that have been there, but have kind of been masked by the acute needs of the hospital,” Edelman said.
Edelman received his medical degree in April, as students were allowed to graduate early to begin front-line work. He instead opted to continue to lead the task force, and will also receive his master’s of public health degree this week.
He now works in the volunteer capacity completely from his laptop in his apartment in New York City about 50 to 60 hours weekly, assigning students to projects and troubleshooting any issues.
“It’s been no less work than I think I’d be doing as an intern – just a little bit different,” he said. “I kind of describe it as like a sprint into chaos.”
Edelman is planning to wind down from those duties though as he prepares for residency beginning July 1 at Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx – “one of the hardest hit areas, really in the United States.”
The pandemic also shifted Edelman’s own plans. He is engaged to Halle Becker, who is finishing veterinary school at Cornell University in Ithaca, N.Y., and the wedding was postponed from October to next year. He was also supposed to have the month of April off from school, with a busy schedule including their bridal shower in Northeast Ohio, a college reunion and his bachelor party – all of which were canceled.
As Edelman communicates regularly with student leadership from the other New York City-area medical schools, he’s noticed common themes in how they are coping with the pandemic in the midst of their fledgling careers. First, it’s a passionate group that mobilized quickly to support the overwhelmed health care system. Second, they feel guilty for not being on the front lines.
Edelman said not being able to be help physically in the hospitals is difficult – even though as a new doctor he is less skilled than those working, he knows he could contribute, be it drawing blood to take the load off a nurse or sitting at someone’s bedside.
That guilty feeling also extends beyond students.
“Everyone feels guilty,” he said. “I’ve talked with people who work in the tents screening patients, saying they feel guilty that they are not in the ICU. There are people who are in the hospital who feel guilty because their family might be exposed.”
He pointed to the long-term emotional impact such feelings may carry. People go into medicine with the dream that they can make others feel better, and in the age of COVID-19 in New York City, those dreams are met with a stark reality.
Edelman said there’s been speculation medical students may have a “save the day mentality” in regard to joining the health care workforce. Realistically though, there are professionals who are more experienced and better suited to immediately step into front-line roles – such as an outpatient doctor whose been practicing for a decade – compared to students who have yet to experience internship or residency. He and his peers recognize that, but it doesn’t reduce the frustration, he said.
“It didn’t make it any easier to not be there – we all wanted to be there for each other,” he said.