Four Ohioans participated in the sixth annual Friends of the Israel Defense Forces Ride in early November, encouraging solidarity and support for IDF soldiers while allowing riders to experience the Israeli landscape from their bikes.
Robert Shwab of Cleveland Heights, Elliot Davidoff of Granville in Central Ohio, and Robert and Julie Bloom from Dayton joined 36 other riders to make the journey to Israel for the six-day bicycle trek through the country.
Riders visited landmarks such as the Mount Hermon army base, with soldiers from the 46th Armored Battalion, as well as the 91st Galilee division, which serves on the border with Lebanon.
“It’s the most enjoyable and the most fun bicycle riding that I’ve ever done,” Shwab, a member of The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood, told the Cleveland Jewish News. “There are many bike rides around the world that you can go on, but this is a very special event.”
FIDF provides four-year scholarships to former IDF combat soldiers from low socioeconomic backgrounds, enabling them to achieve their dreams of higher education, among other services. During this eight-day trip, riders for FIDF had the chance to have dinner with 20 of the 28 former soldiers currently receiving these scholarships.
“We have fun and we learn,” Davidoff, a member Congregation Beth Tikvah in Worthington, told the CJN. “We met with some of the recipients of the scholarships. You’re making a real impact on people’s lives. They’re our brothers and sisters.”
As an American Jew, Davidoff said he looked upon Israel as safety for Jews all over the world.
“By having the state of Israel, even if we’re not living in Israel, it’s our safety valve,” Davidoff said. “It’s someplace where we can go. I feel it’s necessary to protect Israel. If Israel had existed in the 1930s, the Holocaust wouldn’t have happened.”
Shwab said he enjoyed the long climb up Mount Hermon. Starting in the middle, his group climbed for about 7½ miles before he was able to hit 50 mph on the descent.
Shwab, 66, said the most challenging leg of the ride was when they rode around the Sea of Galilee. He said winds were gusting at about 30 mph. In his three rides with FIDF, Shwab said this was the first time he had gotten into a challenging weather condition.
To train for an approximately 300 mile-long ride with a total vertical climb of over 26,000 feet, Shwab had to find hills, mostly in Geauga County, to train on. He said one of the rides in Israel was 36 miles with a 4,000-foot climb, while a ride locally of the same length would be about 2,000 feet.
“I couldn’t find any,” Shwab said. “There’s no hills like Mount Hermon in the Chagrin Valley or in Geauga County.”
At 75, Davidoff was the oldest in his group. He said he is looking forward to returning to the ride next year for the fourth time with FIDF. He said this year, everyone was able to bond much more than in previous years.
Davidoff said he understands the impact this ride and the FIDF have.
“I support them, and they support me,” Davidoff said. “Hopefully I’ll never need their support. I think it’s an important thing for the preservation of the Jewish people.”