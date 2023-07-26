As Israeli President Isaac Herzog addressed Congress on July 19 in Washington, D.C., several Ohioans were in attendance to hear him discuss the state of Israel’s democracy and the strength of U.S.-Israel relations.
Herzog is the second Israeli president to address Congress, following in his father Chaim Herzog’s footsteps.
U.S. Rep Max Miller of Rocky River told the Cleveland Jewish News that hearing Herzog speak was “a massive honor,” especially as he is one of two Jewish Republicans serving on Congress.
“What a huge moment for the 7th district, as well as for Jews around the world,” said Miller, a congregant of Park Synagogue in Pepper Pike, of the speech. “To hear his speech about unity and a democracy that welcomes all people was something that people needed to hear.”
The speech also followed a vote held on July 18 to pass a Republican-led resolution reaffirming Congress’ support for Israel, inspired by comments made by Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., over the previous weekend that called Israel a “racist state.” She has since apologized for the statement.
Miller said Herzog made a “pointed statement” which he believes was directed to Jayapal by calling out antisemitism in his speech.
“The main message that resonated with me was that Israel is a place everyone can go,” he said. “It doesn’t matter – any religion under the sun is welcome in Israel. Herzog said it himself. A stronger Israel means a stronger America, and a stronger America means a stronger Israel. That is what this relationship is about.”
Miller said attending the speech was something that was “incredibly important” to him, both as a Jew and a political leader.
“Being Jewish is a big part of who I am and my identity,” he said. “As I was campaigning and since I’ve been in office, I believe I’ve been one of the loudest members. I will never stop being the loudest voice for the Jewish community and Israel in Congress. We’re not going to cower anymore under antisemitism. We’re a strong people, and we need to stick together and combat hate in all forms.”
Joe Kanfer of Akron told the CJN he felt the talk was “very timely.” Kanfer, GOJO Industries venturer, was a guest of Rep. Emilia Sykes of Akron.
Driving six hours to Washington, D.C., from his summer home in Chautauqua, N.Y., Kanfer said he felt it was “important” to make an effort to attend. He returned back to Chautauqua the same day.
“Given the political situation we have both in the U.S. and Israel, in which both cause democracy to have the potential to be compromised, I felt it was important to do this,” said Kanfer, who is a congregant of Beth El Congregation in Akron, and Anshe Sfard Revere Road Synagogue and Temple Israel, both in Bath Township. “I’ve been to Washington, D.C., numerous times. But, in this case, while Herzog plays a different role, a modeling role for the general Israeli population, I wanted to hear what he had to say.”
Throughout his speech, Kanfer said he believes Herzog did a “brilliant” job in aligning the U.S. and Israel as longtime “friends that are co-dependent on each other.”
“He also spoke of terrorism, but did not name any specific groups,” he said. “I thought that was appropriate, simply saying that terrorism does not lead to peace. I think it was a call out that both sides of the joint session needed to hear. There were people there that are very fond of Israel, but these are not people that are buying into Israel lock, stock and barrel. So, he did a great job of going down the middle as president.”
Kanfer said he also appreciated Herzog’s recognition of the 2023 Tel Aviv Gay Pride Parade held June 4 to June 10, which he felt “was a sign of democracy.”
But, there were several things Herzog could’ve addressed, Kanfer said, like the right-wing branch of government in Israel or two-state solution suggestions, which he felt was appropriate was “it wasn’t his place to call it out.”
“He could’ve done that, but he didn’t,” he said, adding he believes those conversations should be left to U.S. President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. “His goal was to bring recognition to everyone in that room. And I kid you not, he had like 1,000 standing ovations. Every few seconds, we were on our feet for him.”
In a statement sent to the CJN after the speech, Jewish Federations of North America said the “warm reception” by members of Congress across party lines was a “testament to the unique relationship these two nations share, and the eternal bonds that unite us.” JFNA is led by president and CEO Eric Fingerhut, a former Columbus resident. He attended the speech alongside JFNA board chair Julie Platt, who was a special guest of First Lady Michal Herzog.
“This historic friendship between the United States and Israel is rooted in shared values, the pursuit of peace and justice and a commitment to democracy,” the statement said.
For Jason Wuliger of Hunting Valley, a red-eye flight at 6:15 a.m. July 19 to make it to the speech was worth it, he told the CJN. Wuliger was invited as a guest of U.S. Rep. Dave Joyce and was back in Cleveland by 6 p.m. the same day.
“I was thrilled to be able to do it,” said Wuliger, a congregant of B’nai Jeshurun Congregation in Pepper Pike. “It was exciting and inspiring.”
Wuliger said what got him most emotional was when Herzog stood up in front of Congress and said “Am Yisrael Chai,” which can be translated to “The Jewish nation lives.”
“But the overall speech hit the perfect tone,” he said. “It was a reflection of Israel’s desire to expand the circle of peace. He had many expressions of gratitude towards the U.S. and our friendship with Israel. At the same time, he talked about how the relationship is two-sided. Both countries are stronger for the existence of the other and the relationship we have.”
Wuliger also noted the constant standing ovations.
“In a time in America in which everything seems so partisan, to watch members of Congress rising in unison over and over again to give him standing ovation after standing ovation reflected how strong the relationship is between our two countries,” he said. “It sends a powerful message that even when things are so partisan, people can agree how important a relationship with Israel is.”