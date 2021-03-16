All Ohioans age 16 and older will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccines beginning March 29, Gov. Mike DeWine announced March 16.
Ohioans age 40 and older and those with certain medical conditions will be eligible beginning March 19.
Phase 1E of Ohio's COVID-19 vaccination program includes individuals with cancer, chronic kidney disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), heart disease and obesity. Phase 2C expands eligibility to those 40 and older. Between these two groups, approximately 1.6 million additional Ohioans will be eligible, DeWine said.
Phase 2D expands eligibility to every Ohioan age 16 and older. Those age 16 and 17 will only be able to get the Pfizer vaccine because the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are approved only for those 18 and older.
𝗢𝗵𝗶𝗼 𝗩𝗮𝗰𝗰𝗶𝗻𝗲 𝗘𝗹𝗶𝗴𝗶𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗨𝗽𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲: It's a moral imperative that we move as quickly as we can to vaccinate all Ohioans who wish to be vaccinated. We expect a significant increase in vaccines coming to Ohio soon, so we will expand vaccine eligibility. ⬇ pic.twitter.com/jjFXtMhtf4— Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 16, 2021
DeWine made the announcements during a visit to Cleveland State University’s Bert L. and Iris S. Wolstein Center, which is serving as one of two eight-week FEMA COVID-19 mass vaccination sites across the nation.
The governor said in talking with local health departments across the state, the consensus is opening vaccine eligibility even further. He emphasized a moral imperative to get it out as quickly as possible.
Ohio is getting about 400,000 doses of the vaccine this week, and DeWine said the state also should get about 400,000 again next week. The week of March 29, he said, state officials have every indication from the Biden administration and the federal government that there will be a significant increase in the number of doses.
Eligible individuals can receive a vaccine from 1,300 providers statewide. The vaccine is also available at local health departments, pop-up clinics, pharmacies, hospitals and other sites, DeWine said. Ohioans can learn when they're eligible and book an appointment through gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov.
Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish also spoke during the press conference.
"We want to get as many residents as possible vaccinated because that's the only way that we'll get our lives back to normal," Budish said.
"We all need to get the shot when it's our turn. And thanks to your recent announcement today," Budish said, turning to look at DeWine, "there's gonna be many more of us having our turn."
Budish said the registration data for the Wolstein appointments show people of color are signing up for the vaccine at a lower rate than white people. He said the county is providing transportation and education to help get the vaccine to underserved communities.
"Together, we can get all Ohioans vaccinated. Together, we can defeat the virus," Budish said.