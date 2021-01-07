Starting Jan. 19, vaccinations will be available to Ohioans who are 80 years of age and older living outside of a long-term care facility, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Jan. 7.
The governor said the state expects to receive 100,000 vaccines that week to serve those residents, which makes up about 420,000 people.
The plan will be to add five more years to the age range every week with those 75 and older on Jan. 25, 70 and older Jan. 31 and 65 and older on Feb. 8.
Those with severe congenital, developmental or early-onset medical disorders will also be eligible to receive a vaccine starting Jan. 25.
DeWine said school personnel who plan to return to full in-person or hybrid learning will begin vaccinations starting the week of Feb. 1. Forms are being sent to school superintendents to find out if they plan to return to school buildings March 1 and how many staff members will take the vaccine.
The Ohio Department of Health has identified about 1,700 providers already registered to distribute vaccinations.
On Jan. 12, those who have been selected to deliver vaccinations the first week will be notified and will receive information about their allocation.
“There are more providers registered than will initially receive vaccinations, but we will add providers as more vaccine becomes available,” DeWine said.
The state is asking local emergency management agencies to hold a press conference announcing where vaccinations will be available in their counties and how individuals can receive them.
An online tool will be launched on the state’s coronavirus dashboard where individuals will be able to see who is distributing vaccinations in their counties to what eligible group.
Ohio has had 753,068 total cases of COVID-19 and 9,462 total deaths, the Ohio Department of Health reported Jan. 7.
The number of reported cases increased by 10,251 from Jan. 6.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 111 years old; the median age is 43.
The total number of individuals who have been tested in Ohio is 7,963,321. The daily percent positivity of confirmed laboratory tests is 14.7%, with a seven-day moving average of 15%, according to data from Jan. 5.
The number of reported deaths in Ohio increased by 94 from Jan. 6. The median age of those who have died is 81.
The ODH reports 40,469 cumulative hospitalizations, and 6,092 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 67.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations reported in the last 24 hours is 365, with 27 ICU admissions. There are currently 4,108 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus – 997 are in the ICU, and 636 are on ventilators.
The ODH reports 613,418 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 75,120 of the cases, 4,867 hospitalizations and 933 deaths.
A total of 221,302 Ohioans that have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Jan. 7.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.