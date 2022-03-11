Ohio's 21-day average of COVID-19 cases dropped below 1,000 on March 11, the first time since the beginning of August 2021.
The state's three-week average is 985.
Ohio has had 2,663,019 total cases of COVID-19, an increase of 594 cases from March 10 according to the state's coronavirus dashboard updated March 11.
Ohio has an average of 70.4 cases per 100,000 residents over two weeks, the ODH reported March 10.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 111 years old; the median age is 38.
As of March 11, the total number of tests conducted in Ohio is 21,835,432. The daily percent positivity of confirmed laboratory tests is 2.7%, with a seven-day moving average of 3.1%, according to March 9 data reported by performing labs via ODH's electronic laboratory reporting system.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 267,187 of the cases, 12,506 hospitalizations and 3,680 deaths.
Summit County accounts for 111,807 of the cases, 8,282 hospitalizations and 1,676 deaths.
COVID-19 deaths in Ohio
The ODH has changed how it releases COVID-19 deaths in the state after conducting a review of the process. Deaths will be verified by coded death certificate information received from the National Center for Health Statistics, which can take some time to receive, according to a note on the ODH website. Death information is not available daily and is updated twice a week.
Ohio residents account for a total of 37,410 COVID-19 deaths, the ODH reported March 11; the median age of those who have died is 76.
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ohio
The ODH reports 113,118 cumulative hospitalizations, and 13,303 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 65.
There are currently 670 people hospitalized who have COVID-19 as of March 10 – 126 are in the ICU, 93 are on ventilators.
The ODH reports 2,605,615 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
COVID-19 vaccinations in Ohio
A total of 7,258,161 Ohioans (62.09% of the state's population) have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 6,717,779 Ohioans (57.47%) completed the vaccination process as of March 11. A total of 3,424,918 have received additional doses.
Of Ohioans 18 and older, 72.13% (6,571,909) have started the vaccination process, and 66.98% (6,102,665) have completed it. A total of 3,327,583 have received additional doses.
Of Ohioans 12 and older, 70.05% (7,005,072) have started the vaccination process, and 65% (6,500,281) have completed it. A total of 3,424,004 have received additional doses.
Of Ohioans 5 and older, 65.99% (7,258,088) have started the vaccination process, and 61.08% (6,717,748) have completed it. A total of 3,424,917 have received additional doses.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.