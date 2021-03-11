Ohio continues to make progress on lowering its COVID-19 rate, coming closer to Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s goal that would lift all health orders.
Ohio’s COVID-19 rate dropped from 179 new cases per 100,000 residents in February to 155 per 100,000 as of March 11. To have all health orders dropped, there must be 50 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000.
𝗦𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗲𝘄𝗶𝗱𝗲 𝗖𝗮𝘀𝗲 𝗥𝗮𝘁𝗲: As of today, we are at 155 cases per 100,000 during the past two weeks. This is still a very elevated level, but the data is certainly trending in the right direction.
The COVID-19 rate peaked in December with 845 new cases per 100,000 residents.
As the state continues to trend downward, the governor released new guidelines for county fairs.
DeWine said he anticipates having full county fairs this summer with mask wearing and some limitations. However, depending on what the COVID-19 rate is, those health orders could be gone by that time.
New guidance from the federal government is expanding indoor visitation at nursing homes.
According to the updated guidance from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, facilities should allow responsible indoor visitation at all times and for all residents, regardless of vaccination status of the resident, or visitor, unless certain scenarios arise.
Those limitations include:
- Unvaccinated residents, if the COVID-19 county positivity rate is greater than 10% and less than 70% of residents in the facility are fully vaccinated.
- Residents with confirmed COVID-19 infection, whether vaccinated or unvaccinated, until they have met the criteria to discontinue transmission-based precautions.
- Residents in quarantine, whether vaccinated or unvaccinated, until they have met criteria for release from quarantine.
Those living in assisted living will be allowed to have guests in their rooms.
Those with questions can call the long-term care ombudsman for Ohio hotline at 1-800-282-1206.
DeWine announced a spring sports updates which will not require students to quarantine because they have had an incidental exposure to COVID-19 in the a classroom, allowing them to participate in sports activities as long as they do not have symptoms.
To increase safety in school, 200,000 rapid COVID-19 tests will be made available to K-12 schools, the governor said.
Ohio has had 984,934 total cases of COVID-19, the Ohio Department of Health reported March 11.
The number of reported cases increased by 1,448 from March 10, which is below the state's 21-day average of 1,788.
The ODH has changed how it releases COVID-19 deaths in the state after conducting a review of the process. Deaths will be verified by coded death certificate information received from the National Center for Health Statistics, which can take some time to receive, according to a note on the ODH website. Death information is not available daily and will be updated twice a week moving forward.
Ohio residents account for a total of 17,662 COVID-19 deaths, the ODH reported March 9; the median age of those who has died is 80.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 111 years old; the median age is 42.
The total number of tests conducted in Ohio is 10,366,545. The daily percent positivity of confirmed laboratory tests is 3%, with a seven-day moving average of 3%, according to data from March 9.
The ODH reports 51,323 cumulative hospitalizations, and 7,255 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 67.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations reported in the last 24 hours is 112, with 10 ICU admissions. There are currently 908 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus – 220 are in the ICU, and 161 are on ventilators.
The ODH reports 933,756 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 97,792 of the cases, 5,971 hospitalizations and 1,894 deaths.
A total of 2,157,525 Ohioans have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 1,241,441 Ohioans completed both doses as of March 11.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.