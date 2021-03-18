Ohio’s case rate continues to trend downward with the state averaging 143.8 cases per 100,000 people.
Once the state gets below 50 cases per 100,000 people, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said all public health orders will be lifted.
Ohio's case rate continues to trend down. ⬇ This is good news! It wasn't too long ago that Ohio was in the 700s. pic.twitter.com/Mr7MdeSQ25— Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 18, 2021
Ohio is expected to get 500,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine during the week of March 29, when the state plans to expand vaccination eligibility to everyone age 16 and older. The shipment includes 100,000 extra doses than originally planned.
The state currently has 1,300 vaccination sites. With more vaccine doses coming in, DeWine said he hopes 15 more sites can open.
As the COVID-19 variant continues to spread in the country and state, DeWine stressed the importance of getting vaccinated.
“We are in a race. We don’t know what the enemy is doing,” said DeWine. “But, we do know the variant is spreading.”
Eligibility will open March 19 for those who are 40 and older and those who have cancer, chronic kidney disease, COPD, heart disease or obesity.
Ohio’s long-term care facilities reported just 70 new COVID-19 cases compared to 157 new cases from last week and the 2,832 new cases reported at the peak of the pandemic in December. DeWine credits the vaccine in helping drive down those cases.
Ten counties dropped a level on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System. Six of those counties moved from red to orange as their cases per capita dropped below 100 over two weeks. Four counties moved from orange to yellow as their cases dropped to below 50.
Ohio has had 995,785 total cases of COVID-19, the Ohio Department of Health reported March 18.
The number of reported cases increased by 2,104 from March 17.
The ODH has changed how it releases COVID-19 deaths in the state after conducting a review of the process. Deaths will be verified by coded death certificate information received from the National Center for Health Statistics, which can take some time to receive, according to a note on the ODH website. Death information is not available daily and will be updated twice a week moving forward.
Ohio residents account for a total of 17,992 COVID-19 deaths, the ODH reported March 16; the median age of those who has died is 80.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 111 years old; the median age is 42.
The ODH reports 51,993 cumulative hospitalizations, and 7,312 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus.
A total of 2,567,312 Ohioans (21.96% of the state's population) have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 1,484,761 Ohioans (12.70%) completed both doses as of March 18.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.