Ohio has had 1,104,648 total cases of COVID-19, the Ohio Department of Health reported June 6.
The number of reported cases increased by 268 from June 5, below the state's 21-day average of 655.
Ohio has an average of 49.5 cases per 100,000 residents over two weeks, the ODH reported June 5.
"Ohioans have shown our resilience and grit, and by continuing to get vaccinated we are coming through this pandemic stronger than ever," Gov. Mike DeWine said in a news release announcing the case rate drop.
When I announced this goal on March 4th, I said that reaching 50 cases per 100,000 would mean we were entering a new phase of this pandemic. Vaccinations are working. That's why cases, hospitalizations, and deaths are down. But that doesn't mean we can let our foot off the gas. If you're not vaccinated against COVID-19, continue to wear a mask in public and Ohioans that are able to get vaccinated should."
The ODH has changed how it releases COVID-19 deaths in the state after conducting a review of the process. Deaths will be verified by coded death certificate information received from the National Center for Health Statistics, which can take some time to receive, according to a note on the ODH website. Death information is not available daily and will be updated twice a week moving forward.
Ohio residents account for a total of 19,980 COVID-19 deaths, the ODH reported June 4; the median age of those who has died is 80.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 111 years old; the median age is 41.
The total number of tests conducted in Ohio is 13,280,673. The daily percent positivity of confirmed laboratory tests is 1.7%, with a seven-day moving average of 2.1%, according to June 4 data reported by performing labs via ODH's electronic laboratory reporting system.
The ODH reports 59,534 cumulative hospitalizations, and 8,175 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 66.
There are currently 539 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus.
The ODH reports 1,070,237 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 115,328 of the cases, 7,031 hospitalizations and 2,186 deaths.
A total of 5,380,145 Ohioans (46.03% of the state's population) have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 4,763,734 Ohioans (40.75%) completed the vaccination process as of June 6.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.