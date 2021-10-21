Ohio has had 1,511,760 total cases of COVID-19, an increase of 4,084 cases from Oct. 20 according to the state's coronavirus dashboard updated Oct. 21.
The state's 21-day average is 4,657.
Ohio has an average of 419.2 cases per 100,000 residents over two weeks, the ODH reported Oct. 21.
The ODH has changed how it releases COVID-19 deaths in the state after conducting a review of the process. Deaths will be verified by coded death certificate information received from the National Center for Health Statistics, which can take some time to receive, according to a note on the ODH website. Death information is not available daily and is updated twice a week.
Ohio residents account for a total of 23,616 COVID-19 deaths, the ODH reported Oct. 19; the median age of those who have died is 78.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 111 years old; the median age is 39.
As of Oct. 21, the total number of tests conducted in Ohio is 16,954,971. The daily percent positivity of confirmed laboratory tests is 8.1%, with a seven-day moving average of 9.6%, according to Oct. 19 data reported by performing labs via ODH's electronic laboratory reporting system.
The ODH reports 78,249 cumulative hospitalizations, and 9,967 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 65.
There are currently 2,790 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of Oct. 21 – 807 are in the ICU, 501 are on ventilators.
The ODH reports 1,399,126 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 145,725 of the cases, 8,561 hospitalizations and 2,442 deaths.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.