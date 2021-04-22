After weeks of seeing the statewide COVID-19 case rate climb to 200 new cases per 100,000 residents, Ohio is reporting a drop in the case rate.
The case rate is now at 185.8 per 100,000 residents, the Ohio Department of Health reported April 22.
In March, DeWine said all public health orders would be lifted once the state hit a mark of 50 coronavirus cases per 100,000 people for two weeks.
During an April 21 press conference, DeWine said cases remain at a high level, but they seem to have plateaued.
“We will feel better when it’s a define downward directions. I don’t think we can say we’re there yet,” he said.
The high level of cases is due to the virus variant, which Ohio’s chief medical officer Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff said is able to “stick more easily to our cells so it takes less of the virus, less exposure, to make a person sick.”
Ohio has had 1,060,119 total cases of COVID-19, according to ODH.
The number of reported cases increased by 1,724 from April 21, staying below the state's 21-day average of 1,908.
The ODH has changed how it releases COVID-19 deaths in the state after conducting a review of the process. Deaths will be verified by coded death certificate information received from the National Center for Health Statistics, which can take some time to receive, according to a note on the ODH website. Death information is not available daily and will be updated twice a week moving forward.
Ohio residents account for a total of 19,033 COVID-19 deaths, the ODH reported April 20; the median age of those who has died is 80.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 111 years old; the median age is 42.
The total number of tests conducted in Ohio is 12,129,308. The daily percent positivity of confirmed laboratory tests is 3%, with a seven-day moving average of 5%, according to data from April 20.
The ODH reports 55,446 cumulative hospitalizations, and 7,697 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 67.
There are currently 1,245 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus. Of those currently hospitalized, 363 are in the ICU, and 209 are on ventilators.
The ODH reports 1,002,936 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 108,260 of the cases, 6,463 hospitalizations and 2,072 deaths.
A total of 4,487,779 Ohioans (38.39% of the state's population) have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 3,304,000 Ohioans (28.27%) completed the vaccination process as of April 22.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration, “out of an abundance of caution,” recommended the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine be halted April 13, after six women developed rare blood clotting within six to 13 days after vaccination. Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, Ohio’s chief medical officer, said the decision should build confidence in the transparency and carefulness by which the vaccination process is being handled nationally.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.