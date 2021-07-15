As the COVID-19 curve in the U.S. continues to trend upward after months of decline, Ohio's statewide average for COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population is also on the rise.
The state is reporting an average of 27 cases per 100,000 residents over two weeks as of July 15. The last time the state saw a rise in its case rate was in April.
Ohio has had 1,115,789 total cases of COVID-19, the Ohio Department of Health reported July 15.
The number of reported cases increased by 547 from July 14. The state's 21-day average is 276.
The ODH has changed how it releases COVID-19 deaths in the state after conducting a review of the process. Deaths will be verified by coded death certificate information received from the National Center for Health Statistics, which can take some time to receive, according to a note on the ODH website. Death information is not available daily and will be updated twice a week moving forward.
Ohio residents account for a total of 20,411 COVID-19 deaths, the ODH reported July 13; the median age of those who has died is 80.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 111 years old; the median age is 41.
As of July 15, the total number of tests conducted in Ohio is 13,842,179. The daily percent positivity of confirmed laboratory tests is 2.2%, with a seven-day moving average of 1.8%, according to July 13 data reported by performing labs via ODH's electronic laboratory reporting system.
The ODH reports 61,089 cumulative hospitalizations, and 8,387 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 66.
There are currently 288 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of July 15.
The ODH reports 1,087,774 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 116,485 of the cases, 7,209 hospitalizations and 2,253 deaths.
A total of 5,646,850 Ohioans (48.31% of the state's population) have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 5,290,569 Ohioans (45.26%) completed the vaccination process as of July 15.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.