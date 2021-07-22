The state's COVID-19 case rate increased for the second week in a row, the Ohio Department of Health reported July 22.
The statewide average for COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population is 45.8. Last week, the state reported an average of 27.
Ohio has had 1,120,120 total cases of COVID-19, the ODH reported.
The number of reported cases increased by 822 from July 21. The state's 21-day average is 391.
The ODH has changed how it releases COVID-19 deaths in the state after conducting a review of the process. Deaths will be verified by coded death certificate information received from the National Center for Health Statistics, which can take some time to receive, according to a note on the ODH website. Death information is not available daily and will be updated twice a week moving forward.
Ohio residents account for a total of 20,449 COVID-19 deaths, the ODH reported July 20; the median age of those who has died is 79.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 111 years old; the median age is 41.
As of July 22, the total number of tests conducted in Ohio is 13,941,163. The daily percent positivity of confirmed laboratory tests is 3.2%, with a seven-day moving average of 3%, according to July 20 data reported by performing labs via ODH's electronic laboratory reporting system.
The ODH reports 61,377 cumulative hospitalizations, and 8,413 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 66.
There are currently 378 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of July 22.
The ODH reports 1,089,482 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 116,920 of the cases, 7,245 hospitalizations and 2,257 deaths.
A total of 5,690,345 Ohioans (48.68% of the state's population) have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 5,329,299 Ohioans (45.59%) completed the vaccination process as of July 22.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.