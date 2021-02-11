Because of a sustained decrease in COVID-19 hospitalizations throughout the state, the curfew that has been in effect since Nov. 19 has been lifted.
The curfew was set to expire at noon on Feb. 11. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine had said the curfew would be lifted if the state's hospitalizations dropped below 2,500 for seven consecutive days. Hospitalization numbers have remained under that goal since Feb. 2.
There are currently 1,862 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus – 479 are in the ICU, and 321 are on ventilators.
If the numbers go back up, DeWine said the curfew could be reinstated.
Before the curfew was in place, the state had a last call order prohibiting bars and restaurants from serving alcohol after 10 p.m. The governor said there is not plan to reinstate this order as of now.
The curfew, which originally ran from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., was extended three times since Nov. 19.
Starting next week, Ohioans born with certain conditions or those who were diagnosed in childhood and carried into adulthood will be able to begin receiving COVID-19 vaccines because they have a high risk for adverse COVID-19 outcomes. DeWine said about 200,000 Ohioans make up this group.
That list includes conditions such as sickle cell anemia; Down syndrome; cystic fibrosis; muscular dystrophy; cerebral palsy; spina bifida; people born with severe heart defects requiring regular specialized medical care; people with severe type 1 diabetes who have been hospitalized in the past year; Phenylketonuria (PKA); Tay-Sachs and other rare; inherited metabolic disorders; epilepsy with continuing seizers; hydrocephaly; microcephaly; and other severe neurological disorders; Turner syndrome, fragile X syndrome, Prader-Willi syndrome and other severe genetic disorders; people with severe asthma, who have been hospitalized in the past year; alpha and bet thalassemia; and solid organ transplant candidates and transplant recipients.
The Ohio Department of Health announced it may have underreported up to 4,000 COVID-19 deaths and will be adding to the state's total death count in the coming days. The ODH is currently reconciling COVID-19 deaths, including about 650 in reported numbers on Feb. 11. Numbers are expected to be higher in the next days.
DeWine called the error a "failure of reconciliation not taking place."
Ohio has had 931,437 total cases of COVID-19 and 12,577 total deaths, the ODH reported Feb. 11.
The number of reported cases increased by 2,806 from Feb. 10.
The state remains below the 21-day average of reported cases of 3,892.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 112 years old; the median age is 42.
The total number of individuals who have been tested in Ohio is 9,469,638. The daily percent positivity of confirmed laboratory tests is 5.4%, with a seven-day moving average of 6%, according to data from Feb. 9.
The median age of those who have died is 80.
The ODH reports 48,269 cumulative hospitalizations, and 6,908 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 68.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations reported in the last 24 hours is 189, with 19 ICU admissions.
The ODH reports 848,058 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 91,924 of the cases, 5,638 hospitalizations and 1,287 deaths.
A total of 1,161,056 Ohioans have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 374,380 Ohioans completed both doses as of Feb. 11.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.