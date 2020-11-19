The Ohio Department of Health was unable to provide a complete daily update of COVID-19 data on Nov. 18.
The website noted "thousands of reports are pending review," 18 hours after the data is typically updated. The Cincinnati Enquirer reported an ODH spokeswoman said the delay was due to "unprecedented case volume, combined with unexpected system errors today, and reduced staffing at already overburdened local health departments."
Ohio has had 318,828 total cases of COVID-19 and 5,827 total deaths, the ODH reported Nov. 18.
The number of reported cases increased by 6,385 from Nov. 17, though the data is incomplete.
The new daily percent positive cases 14.0%, with a seven-day moving average of positive cases of 12.9%, according to data from Nov. 16.
The ODH reported 55 new deaths Nov. 18, though the data is incomplete. The median age of those who have died is 80.
The ODH reports 23,217 cumulative hospitalizations, and 4,280 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus, though the data is incomplete. The median age of those hospitalized is 66.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations reported in the last 24 hours is 371, though the data is incomplete. There are currently 3,716 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus.
The ODH reports 212,713 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 31,140 of the cases, 3,053 hospitalizations and 719 deaths, though the data is incomplete.
Cuyahoga County and the city of Cleveland have issued a stay-at-home advisory beginning the evening of Nov. 18 in an attempt to stop the large increase in COVID-19 cases.
At a joint press conference Nov. 18, the county and city announced the advisory to try to stem the “dramatic” spread of COVID-19 cases, according to county Board of Health Commissioner Terry Allan. The advisory will be in effect until Dec. 17, and that date could be changed depending on progress.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine issued a curfew for Ohio that will start Nov. 19 and run from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. for 21 days in an attempt to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.