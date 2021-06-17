Ohio will end its state of emergency that was put in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic June 18, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced June 17.

The state has been under a state of emergency since March 9, 2020, when the first COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Ohio, including three Cuyahoga County residents. Days later, the World Health Organization would declare COVID-19 a pandemic.

DeWine also announced state regulation for visiting nursing homes and assisted living facilities will be removed June 18, according to a June 17 news release.

This change will allow residents to have more than two visitors and will no longer require visitors to schedule a visit ahead of time.

Ohio nursing homes are expected to continue to follow federal guidance from the Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services, and both nursing homes and assisted living facilities will be expected to follow CDC guidance.

Unvaccinated staff members will need to continue to be tested twice per week.

Even as the state of emergency is set to be lifted, DeWine urged Ohioans who have not yet received the vaccine to find a clinic near them, according to the release.

Approximately 258,000 doses of the vaccine were administered over 12 weeks at the mass vaccination clinic at Cleveland State University’s Wolstein Center in Cleveland.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency-supported clinic was open 12 hours a day, seven days a week from mid-March until June 7.

Ohio has had 1,108,146 total cases of COVID-19, the Ohio Department of Health reported June 17.

The number of reported cases increased by 244 from June 16, below the state's 21-day average of 373.

Ohio has an average of 36.7 cases per 100,000 residents over two weeks, the ODH reported June 14.

The ODH has changed how it releases COVID-19 deaths in the state after conducting a review of the process. Deaths will be verified by coded death certificate information received from the National Center for Health Statistics, which can take some time to receive, according to a note on the ODH website. Death information is not available daily and will be updated twice a week moving forward.

Ohio residents account for a total of 20,122 COVID-19 deaths, the ODH reported June 15; the median age of those who has died is 80.

The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 111 years old; the median age is 41.

The total number of tests conducted in Ohio is 13,443,436 as of June 16. The daily percent positivity of confirmed laboratory tests is 1.4%, with a seven-day moving average of 1.4%, according to June 14 data reported by performing labs via ODH's electronic laboratory reporting system.

Cuyahoga County accounts for 115,713 of the cases, 7,095 hospitalizations and 2,208 deaths as of June 16.

A total of 5,476,052 Ohioans (46.85% of the state's population) have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 4,978,800 Ohioans (42.59%) completed the vaccination process as of June 16.

If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.