Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton has signed off on continuing the state's stay-at-home order until May 29 to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine had said during the April 30 press conference that the order would be extended, and the state published the signed order later that night.
The initial stay-at-home order went into effect at 11:59 p.m. March 23 – two weeks after the first cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Ohio – and stated all businesses and operations in the state, except essential businesses, were required to cease all activities within the state. The businesses allowed to stay open were ordered to follow good protocol in regard to health.
On April 2, that stay-at-home order was extended until May 1.
The new order issued by the state on April 30 says "the sacrifices and incredible efforts that Ohioans have undertaken, make it possible to begin to lift the mandatory requirements and restrictions that were needed during the initial phase of the COVID-19 pandemic."
The adjustments to the initial order can proceed based on the facts and science that exist at this time in Ohio, the order states. If the situation improves, more restrictions can be lifted; if the situation deteriorates, more restrictions will be put in place.
"These orders set forth the minimum acts that must be taken and if people do more than the minimum to act safely, it will benefit everyone," the order states.
Businesses and operations in Ohio can begin to open under the plan outlined by DeWine on April 27:
- On May 1, all health operations or procedures that can be done that do not require an overnight stay in a hospital will be able to move forward. Dentists and veterinarians can reopen. No medical facility should open if it does not have the right PPE, DeWine said.
- On May 4, manufacturing, distribution and construction will be able to resume business. General offices can resume operation, but the governor recommended working remotely if possible.
- On May 12, consumer, retail and services will be able to open. Retail customers will not be mandated to wear masks, but business owners may require it.
- Businesses must require all employees to wear masks, or provide written justification for why an employee is not required to wear one.
Ohioans are otherwise ordered to stay at home and maintain social distancing of at least six feet from others except household members, the order states.
Digital Content Producer Alyssa Schmitt contributed to this article.