Ohio has had 1,677,741 total cases of COVID-19, an increase of 4,245 cases from Nov. 27 according to the state's coronavirus dashboard updated Nov. 28.
The state's 21-day average is 5,026.
Ohio has an average of 538.2 cases per 100,000 residents over two weeks, the ODH reported Nov. 25.
The ODH has changed how it releases COVID-19 deaths in the state after conducting a review of the process. Deaths will be verified by coded death certificate information received from the National Center for Health Statistics, which can take some time to receive, according to a note on the ODH website. Death information is not available daily and is updated twice a week.
Ohio residents account for a total of 26,455 COVID-19 deaths, the ODH reported Nov. 26; the median age of those who have died is 78.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 111 years old; the median age is 39.
As of Nov. 28, the total number of tests conducted in Ohio is 18,070,485. The daily percent positivity of confirmed laboratory tests is 14.7%, with a seven-day moving average of 14%, according to Nov. 26 data reported by performing labs via ODH's electronic laboratory reporting system.
The ODH reports 85,694 cumulative hospitalizations, and 10,695 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 65.
There are currently 3,525 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of Nov. 28 – 958 are in the ICU, 599 are on ventilators.
The ODH reports 1,550,522 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 163,502 of the cases, 9,333 hospitalizations and 2,636 deaths.
A total of 6,746,229 Ohioans (57.71% of the state's population) have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 6,160,055 Ohioans (52.7%) completed the vaccination process as of Nov. 28. A total of 1,603,456 have received additional doses.
Of Ohioans 18 and older, 68.23% (6,216,388) have started the vaccination process, and 63.63% (5,797,324) have completed it. A total of 1,601,846 have received additional doses.
Of Ohioans 12 and older, 66.13% (6,613,032) have started the vaccination process, and 61.56% (6,156,578) have completed it. A total of 1,603,411 have received additional doses.
Of Ohioans 5 and older, 61.34% (6,746,211) have started the vaccination process, and 56.01% (6,160,051) have completed it. A total of 1,603,456 have received additional doses.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.