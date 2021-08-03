Ohio has had 1,132,798 total cases of COVID-19, an increase of 1,769 cases from Aug. 2, the Ohio Department of Health reported Aug. 3.
The state's 21-day average is 855.
Ohio has an average of 77.4 cases per 100,000 residents over two weeks, the ODH reported July 29.
The ODH has changed how it releases COVID-19 deaths in the state after conducting a review of the process. Deaths will be verified by coded death certificate information received from the National Center for Health Statistics, which can take some time to receive, according to a note on the ODH website. Death information is not available daily and will be updated twice a week moving forward.
Ohio residents account for a total of 20,530 COVID-19 deaths, the ODH reported Aug. 3; the median age of those who has died is 79.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 111 years old; the median age is 41.
As of Aug. 3, the total number of tests conducted in Ohio is 14,150,061. The daily percent positivity of confirmed laboratory tests is 4.5%, with a seven-day moving average of 5.1%, according to Aug. 1 data reported by performing labs via ODH's electronic laboratory reporting system.
The ODH reports 62,129 cumulative hospitalizations, and 8,488 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 66.
There are currently 791 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of Aug. 3.
The ODH reports 1,092,893 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 118,059 of the cases, 7,304 hospitalizations and 2,268 deaths.
A total of 5,789,597 Ohioans (49.53% of the state's population) have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 5,401,419 Ohioans (46.21%) completed the vaccination process as of Aug. 3.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.