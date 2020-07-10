Bob Goldring has taken over as interim executive director of the Ohio High School Athletic Association, Dan Leffingwell, the president of the association’s board of directors, announced July 6.
Goldring replaces Jerry Snodgrass, who was with the OHSAA for 12 years and served as executive director since 2018 before being abruptly removed.
“I am honored by the confidence the board has placed in me,” said Goldring in a news release. “We have a solid team of knowledgeable and dedicated professionals at the OHSAA who are committed to serving our member schools. My top priorities are to prepare for return to play this fall, and successfully lead the team until a permanent executive director is hired.”
Goldring grew up in Orrville as one of the few Jews in the area.
Tim Stried, OHSAA director of communications, told news outlets the board of directors felt it imperative to take the leadership in a different direction.
Goldring, formerly the OHSAA senior director of operations, has worked for the OHSAA for 25 years. He will serve in an administrative capacity and work with state government leaders and school district administrators to develop a plan to return to play this fall.
“Through a collaborative effort, we look forward to Bob guiding us and, more importantly, the OHSAA providing guidance to our member schools on the anticipated re-start of interscholastic athletics this fall,” said Leffingwell, superintendent of the Noble Local Schools in Sarahsville in Noble County. “He brings a solid understanding of the association’s responsibilities to serve member schools and administer sports. Bob is a proven relationship-builder who will reliably serve our member schools until the position is filled permanently.”
During the 2015-16 school year, Goldring was also the OHSAA acting executive director from mid-March to mid-June of 2016 when Dan Ross was on medical leave. A graduate of Orrville High School, he holds two degrees from The Ohio State University in Columbus. He joined the OHSAA in the fall 1995 as director of information services, was promoted to assistant commissioner in June 2005 and served in that role until becoming senior director of operations in August 2008.
Goldring and his wife, Terri, a middle school teacher with the Worthington City Schools in Worthington, have two sons, Sam, 21, a college student, and Max, 14, a high school freshman. They reside in Powell.
Goldring has been a youth coach for his sons’ sports teams and has served on the Olentangy Local School District’s communications committee.