The Cleveland Foundation hired Boris Oicherman as its new program director for arts and culture, effective Sept. 19.
Oicherman moved to Cleveland for the role, coming from the Weisman Art Museum at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities in Minneapolis, where he served as the inaugural Cindy and Jay Ihlenfeld Curator for Creative Collaboration. He lives in Cleveland’s Ohio City neighborhood with his wife, Katya, who is also a curator, artist and researcher of textiles, and their son, Michael. New to the community, the family is still searching for a congregation to call their spiritual home.
“Boris brings a truly unique set of skills to the Cleveland Foundation’s program team,” India Pierce Lee, Cleveland Foundation’s senior vice president, program, said in a news release. “As an artist, museum curator and engineer, his distinctive perspective will have a tremendous impact on the Northeast Ohio arts community.”
Before his time in Minneapolis, Oicherman was an artist specializing in site-specific installation and performance, interdisciplinary collaboration, public art and social sculpture. He has created more than 50 site-specific works, participated in international artist residencies in Israel, South Korea, Poland, Spain, Croatia, Bulgaria and the United Kingdom, and has received multiple production and research grants for his work. Oicherman is also a color scientist and has conducted research for Hewlett Packard Laboratories, Indigo Electronic Printing Systems and other corporations, registering 12 U.S. and international patents in his field.
Of his work as a curator, artist and scientist, Oicherman told the Cleveland Jewish News the role at the Cleveland Foundation felt like the logical next step of his career.
“The way my career developed, I always wanted to see what I could do as an artist that has a significant impact on where I live,” he said. “When I changed my professional affiliation from artist to curator, the hat was different, but I was doing the same thing –just on a bigger scale. The same thing is happening now ... the nature of the work and impact is much bigger. I was drawn in by that potential to expand my artistic and curatorial work to the scale of a city.”
Knowing exactly how it feels to be on the artist’s end of grant writing, Oicherman said he thinks those experiences will inform the way he curates the city’s art scene.
“More strategically, I am thinking about artists as the foundation of culture,” he said. “So, the biggest question that I will ask is how do we serve, support and empower artists to achieve the big ideas they have?”
Coming to a new community for the next step in his career was a big leap of faith, Oicherman said, but the promise Cleveland’s art scene brings made it an easy decision.
“The Cleveland art scene is really rich and diverse, and the nature of the foundation itself (intrigued me),” he said. “A community foundation is very different than a private foundation with only one voice or hand. It is driven by the community - by many different people who have their visions of what should happen here. I saw it as an intriguing opportunity to create an impact that is very specific and driven by the people in this town, not by someone who died many years ago with their idea of what should be.”
But his biggest goal, Oicherman said, is to take this position of power and meaningfully foster connections.
“This is one of the most powerful positions I could have in the art world,” he said. “When I was a curator, my insight was that foundations many times function like curators, but they curate on a much bigger scale. Not a gallery, but an entire ecosystem or city. My biggest challenge here is to put that realization into practice.”
A coffee lover, Oicherman said he is looking forward to meeting artists and community stakeholders over a cup.
“I am very open and available to new ideas,” he said. “Even crazy ones – I embrace them. Anyone who wants to talk to me, I’d love to. I would love to learn what artists and cultural leaders want to see and expect from us as a foundation.”