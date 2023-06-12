After 26 years, the entity known as The Mt. Sinai Medical Center, an Ohio not-for-profit corporation commonly referred to as the “Old Mt. Sinai,” was recently dissolved into the Mt. Sinai Health Foundation in Cleveland.
According to a news release from the foundation, its assets were transferred to the foundation, with the Old Mt. Sinai settling its affairs of the former hospital corporation. As a result, it has met all obligations resulting from the 1996-97 sale of its assets.
A $2 million check of its remaining assets was donated to the foundation, and was received by Mt. Sinai Health Foundation board chair Ira C. Kaplan. Old Mt. Sinai board chair Keith Libman, and trustees Kenneth G. Hochman and Zachary T. Paris oversaw the disposition of the remaining assets and liabilities, the release said.