Old Navy at Uptown Solon is set to close next month.
The shopping center was built in 1999 at 6025 Kruse Drive in Solon. Its current owner, San Franciso-based United Growth, purchased the shopping center in April 2021 for $10.1 million from Retail Value Inc., a Beachwood company formed to sell shopping centers owned by the former DDR Corp. At the time of purchase, the plaza was 66% occupied and featured stores like Bed Bath & Beyond, Petco, Ulta Beauty and Lumber Liquidators, in addition to the Old Navy location. Petco has also since closed.
Mark Swerling, director of asset management at United Growth, told the Cleveland Jewish News in a Dec. 12 email that the closure is due in part to an expiring lease and close proximtry to other Old Navy stores in Northeast Ohio. Besides Solon, the closest Old Navy to the community is the Eastgate Shopping Center location in Mayfield Heights.
Solon Mayor Edward Kraus told the CJN Dec. 12 that the closure is “disappointing” but is not really a surprise due to nationwide economic issues due to the COVID-19 pandemic and increased online shopping.
“For years now, we had heard rumors (about a closure) but we’re obviously disappointed that they are closing,” Kraus said. “It’s a sign of the times. We’re not sure what they’re going through as a company, but I could imagine that they’re having the same downturns as everyone else. With the advent of online retail and everything getting shipped right to your house, it is affecting a lot of brick-and-mortar stores. This is a perfect example of that.”
When United Growth first purchased the property, Kraus told the CJN that he was excited that United Growth was willing to invest $10.1 million into the city, showing that “retail is on the rise,” he said in April 2021. According to an April 2021 news release, 90% of the net proceeds from the sale were used to repay mortgage debt associated with the company and the remaining proceeds were retained as cash.
Kraus said he hopes United Growth gets “creative” in bringing in new tenants to fill the shopping center.
“(Old Navy) is probably a casualty of that,” he said. “We’re disappointed but not shocked. We were very optimistic when they purchased the plaza, but in this day and age, you have to be very creative. So, we’re hoping that United Growth can think outside of the box in recruiting new business. That is the only way it will work looking to the future uses of these places.”
But United Growth doesn’t see the space being vacant for very long, Swerling said in the email.
“We are currently seeing robust leasing activity at the center and expect to have a number of new tenants at Uptown Solon in the next few months,” he said.
The same sentiment was echoed by Solon’s economic development director Angee Shaker in a Dec. 12 email to the CJN.
“In talking with CBRE, the broker for the center, there are more prospective tenants wanting to move into the Uptown Solon shopping center,” she said “So once that space becomes available, I don’t believe it will be vacant for long. The property owner will also be making signage and landscaping improvements which will make the shopping center even more attractive.”