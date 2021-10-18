Oheb Zedek Cedar Sinai Synagogue will honor its members who are Holocaust survivors at a series of events the weekend of Oct. 30 and Oct. 31. The weekend’s events are presented in memory of Joe Klein, a Holocaust survivor and past synagogue president who died earlier this year.
At 9:15 a.m. Oct. 30, the Shabbat service is in honor of the survivors, followed by a special kiddush lunch. Oleg Ivanov will speak at about 11:15 a.m. on “Remembering Babi Yar in the Soviet Union.” During lunch, there will be a program for middle and high schoolers.
At 10 a.m. Oct. 31, a light community brunch will feature Ivanov speaking about “The Afterlife of Soviet AntiZionism.”
Ivanov is a nonprofit professional, educator, freelance writer and editor whose work focuses on Jewish and Eastern European affairs. He has served as the Jewish Diplomatic Corps coordinator and digital campaign manager at the World Jewish Congress’ Diplomatic Corps.
The synagogue’s members who are Holocaust survivors will be recognized at both events.
The events are free and open to the community, with reservations suggested.
For more information, call 216-382-6566 or email to office@oz-cedarsinai.org.