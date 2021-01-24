A shooting at Extended Stay America on Orange Place in Orange that injured at least one person Jan. 23 is only the third shooting Orange Village Mayor Kathy U. Mulcahy can recall in her 25-year tenure as mayor.
In the shooting, which was reported at 1:39 a.m., a victim was transported by witnesses to University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center in Beachwood and was in “unknown condition,” according a news release Mulcahy read to the Cleveland Jewish News Jan. 24.
She said numerous police agencies as well as the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation responded to the incident.
“Early investigation suggests this was an isolated incident between acquaintances,” Mulcahy said. “The threat to the general public has passed.”
She said police recovered an abandoned firearm that was used in the incident.
Lt. Mike Roberts of the Orange Police Department said the firearm was found about 20 feet off the road on Hiram Trail.
“Most of our crime occurs at Orange Place and those hotels up there,” Mulcahy said.
Extended Stay America is at 3625 Orange Place.