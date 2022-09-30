OneTable is a national nonprofit that encourages people, especially around the ages of 21 to 39ish, to find, share and enjoy Shabbat dinners, making the most of their Friday nights. They offer a social dining platform to facilitate users becoming the producers of their own experiences, and for Shabbat dinner to become a rubric for community building. Using this platform, young people are holding Shabbat dinners in a whole new way.
Ethan Krasnow, a 35-year-old Solon resident, is engaged, and belongs to Congregation Shaarey Tikvah in Beachwood along with his fiancee. He first connected with OneTable in 2017 when the platform was starting in Cleveland.
“OneTable hosted a free dinner in Little Italy,” Krasnow told the Cleveland Jewish News. “After my friends convinced me to go, I had a great time meeting so many new people and learning a little bit about what hosting a OneTable Shabbat was all about. Fast forward a few months, and friends started hosting Shabbat dinners that were welcoming and meaningful. In the fall of 2018, I finally decided to host a Shabbat to welcome a new colleague who had just moved here from Israel. I hosted dinner for about 15 people and from there I was hooked.”
Krasnow regularly started hosting large Shabbat dinners afterward about once a month. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, he was able to host Shabbats for the four people within his “COVID pod.” While he has not yet resumed hosting large dinners, he and his fiancee have recently bought a home and are looking forward to doing so again very soon.
“I both host and attend OneTable dinners, though I host more often than attend ever since the pandemic began,” he said. “My experiences with OneTable Shabbats before the pandemic and now are very different. Before the pandemic, I enjoyed hosting large groups because the conversation was always lively and fun, we met new folks each time, and people would bring new dishes for everyone to try. Since the start of the pandemic, we’ve been doing Shabbat with just two or three friends and it has been really wonderful to make memories and become even closer with those friends.”
Zoe Levine, a 24-year-old Oberlin resident, lives with her partner. She originally heard about One Table through the young adult division of Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh, where she lived at the time during COVID-19. After participating in one, she considered hosting her own.
“I work for Oberlin College Hillel, so most of my Friday nights are spent helping students create a Shabbat experience for themselves,” she said. “I wanted to still be able to connect to a Shabbat practice for myself and my partner outside of the work I do. Hearing that OneTable was a platform that I could utilize in the way that worked best for me to create that practice made me interested in getting involved.”
During the academic year, Levine hosts private household Shabbats for herself and her partner.
“OneTable has helped us get groceries and Judaica to make those Shabbats incredibly special for us,” she said. “It allows us to continue the tradition of Shabbat in a way that works for our lifestyle. During the summer, I am able to host Shabbats with my friends in the area. I use OneTable to help cover the costs of groceries for dinner and am able to host some fun and beautiful dinners through the platform.”
Recently, OneTable announced that it will offer two new features for guests and hosts to help serve more at Shabbat dinner tables. In order to elevate hospitality at Shabbat dinner tables, the “guests +1” feature and “open your dinner, unlock $300 nourishment” options are available through OneTable at onetable.org. The “guests +1” feature gives guests the chance to add a +1 when a guest RSVP’s to a dinner, and will give hosts the ability to set certain safety parameters, including requiring vaccination for guests if they choose. The “open your dinner, unlock $300 nourishment” option offers hosts up to $300 per Shabbat dinner in nourishment support, which equals $10 per person for up to 30 people at the table.
Hosts who choose an open dinner or host-approval dinner for up to 30 guests can receive more nourishment support than before. Hosts use the OneTable nourishment catalog to elevate their Friday night with groceries, prepared meals or delivery, and home decor items from hundreds of businesses.
To learn more about OneTable and to join a Shabbat dinner, visit onetable.org.
Lisa Matkowsky is a freelance journalist.