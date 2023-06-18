Summer fun is in store all across Northeast Ohio this year. From festivals to museums to concerts and more, there is something to be enjoyed by all ages and interests.
Jen Brasdovich, public relations manager at Destination Cleveland; Tonja Marshall, chief marketing officer at Visit Canton; and Jodi Robbins, office manager at Medina County Convention & Visitors Bureau, talked about the summer offerings in their communities.
Cleveland
“2023 is really the first year that we’ve seen a lot of festivals back on the calendar full time, so there’s a lot of old favorites and uniquely Cleveland experiences for locals and their visitors this summer,” Brasdovich said.
Cleveland Metroparks Summer Concert Series
Where: Various locations, visit bit.ly/3J6zpgY
When: June 22 and 29; July 6, 13, 20 and 27; Aug. 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31 from 4 to 8 p.m.
Info: Free to attend; for more info, visit bit.ly/3J6zpgY
One World Day
Where: Cleveland Cultural Gardens,
10823 Magnolia Drive in Cleveland
When: Aug 27 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Info: Free to attend; for more info, visit bit.ly/3N3iMUT
Lady Caroline ship
“One of the other cool things that’s happening this summer, the Nautica Queen family has added to their family,” Brasdovich said. “They’ve added the Lady Caroline (ship), which will start service some time this month in June. It’s 120 feet of dining and entertainment right there on the Lady Caroline ship. It will be cruising on Lake Erie and on the Cuyahoga River. It has four decks. Three of them are climate-controlled, so if it gets a little toasty during the summer or if it’s raining out, it’s still a great option; and then there is one that is open air.”
Where: 1153 Main Ave. in Cleveland
When: Launching June 2023, exact date TBA
Info: Prices and events vary. For more info and to make reservations, visit nauticaqueen.com.
Wade Oval Wednesdays
Where: 10820 E. Blvd. in Cleveland
When: Every Wednesday from June 21 to Aug. 16 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Info: Live music, food, drinks, children’s activities; bring a blanket or lawn chair; for more information, visit bit.ly/3qHWVKS
Blossom Music Festival
“The Cleveland Orchestra calls that their summer home,” Brasdovich said. “They will be offering 15 different performances at Blossom this summer.”
Where: Blossom Music Center, 1145 W. Steel Corners Road in Cuyahoga Falls
When: July 1 to July 4, July 7 to July 9, July 15 to July 16, July 22 to July 23, July 28 to July 30; Aug. 5, Aug. 12, Aug. 13, Aug. 19 and Aug. 26; Sept. 1 to Sept. 3 and Sept. 9
Info: Costs and events vary; visit bit.ly/3CoT5sN for more info
Canton
Outdoor Movie Nights
Where: Centennial Plaza, 330 Court Ave. NW in Canton
When: Every Wednesday at 7 p.m. from June 21 to Aug. 9
Info: Free to attend; for more info, visit bit.ly/3NmJ4CP
Massillon Summer Concert Series
Where: The Massillon Amphitheatre, 1 James Duncan Plaza in Massillon
When: June 29; July 3, July 13, July 20 and July 27; Aug. 3, Aug. 10, Aug. 24 from 7 to 9 p.m.
Info: Free to attend; for more info, visit bit.ly/3N5uBK0
Canal Fulton Summer Concert Series
Where: St. Helena Heritage Park, 123 Tuscarawas St. NW in Canal Fulton
When: June 23; July 14 and July 28; Aug. 11 and Aug. 25; Sept. 8 from 7 to 10 p.m.
Info: Free to attend; $10 onsite parking fee; for more info, visit bit.ly/3CoII8l
Pigskin’s Pals
Info: This program provides special discounts on attractions and entertainment throughout the summer for children ages 2 to 12. Twenty businesses are participating this year. For more info and to register, visit bit.ly/43P9i6e.
Woven interactive exhibit
“Beech Creek Gardens’ Woven is an interactive exhibit designed for visitors to walk through, touch, and be inspired by nature as art,” Marshall said.
Where: Beech Creek Botanical Garden and Nature Preserve, 11929 Beech St. NE in Alliance
When: June 5 to Aug. 31
Info: For more info, visit bit.ly/45TAy5D
Medina
Buzzard Cove mini golf, driving range and pizzeria
Where: 1053 Bellus Road in Hinckley
When: Wednesday and Thursday 3 to 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Sunday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; closed Monday and Tuesday
Info: For more info, visit buzzardcove.com
McDowell-Phillips Museum
Where: 206 N. Elmwood St. in Medina
When: By appointment only; to schedule, call 330-722-1341 or email mchs@zoominternet.net
Info: For more info, visit bit.ly/43AnJLE.
Medina Community Band Summer Concert Series
Where: Uptown Park Gazebo, Public Square in Medina
When: June 16 and 23; July 4, July 7, July 14 and July 28 at 8:30 p.m.
Info: For more info, visit medinacommunityband.org
Opera Under the Stars
Where: Medina United Church of Christ,
217 E. Liberty St.
When: June 17 at 7 p.m.
Info: For more info, visit bit.ly/43vrodM
Concerts Over the Valley
“The concerts in the valley at Mapleside are phenomenal,” Robbins said. “Mapleside is a phenomenal place to visit. They have different festivals and stuff throughout the year, but they have concerts and you sit out on a huge hill and you can see the valley out. They’re really cool and they’re very family-friendly.”
Where: Mapleside Farms, 294 Pearl Road in Brunswick
When: June 16, 23 and 30; July 7, July 14, July 21 and July 28; Aug. 4, Aug. 11, Aug. 18 and Aug. 25 from 7 to 10 p.m., gates open at 6
Info: $10 per person per concert, children 2 and under are free; for more info, visit mapleside.com/cotv-4