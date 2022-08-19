The Orange City School Board of Education approved a diversity pledge to be adopted into their athletic code of conduct on Aug. 8. The decision came in response to an antisemitic incident in the spring.

During a lacrosse match between Mentor Lake Catholic and Orange, a Lake Catholic student was found to have a swastika drawn on his calf and, in the stands, a parent was heard using antisemitic slurs.

Scott Bilsky, president of Orange board of education, and the rest of the board acted to be sure this was an isolated event, according to Bilsky.

“After the spring lacrosse incident, our board and our administration spoke about creating a diversity pledge,” Bilsky told the Cleveland Jewish News Aug. 16. “We wanted to do everything in our power to ensure something like this never happens again at any school event.”

The board of education and Orange Superintendent Lynn Campbell worked together to create and approve the diversity pledge.

“(After the incident) Dr. Campbell let us know the pledge was forthcoming and it was introduced as an addition to the OHS Athlete-Parent Handbook,” Bilsky said. “The handbook was approved after two readings at our meeting on Aug. 8 which is our customary practice.”

The district plans to have the pledge read aloud at the beginning of every varsity home game, according to the school board meeting held Aug. 8.

“As part of standard Ohio High School Athletic Association and Chagrin Valley Conference protocols, schools across the state read pregame statements to introduce players and referees and to make a statement about good sportsmanship,” Campbell told the CJN Aug. 16. “We saw this as a perfect opportunity to include expectations related to diversity as well.”

As of now, Orange only has plans of implementing the reading at the varsity level; however, Campbell said they “will have conversation about creating a middle school handbook and similar protocols in the future.”

Other schools in the area have had similar issues over the past few years. Beachwood City Schools experienced an incident a few years ago, prompting it to include similar language within their community. In 2018, the Bison experienced an incident of racial slurs being used on the field during a football game against Perry High School.

“As a response to that particular situation, we put together a sportsmanship pledge amongst the Chagrin Valley Conference,” Beachwood Athletic Director Ryan Peters, told the CJN Aug. 17.

Beachwood schools has encouraged everyone in its community to learn about diversity and its impact throughout the years following the introduction of their sportsmanship pledge.

“We’ve been doing everything we can to make sure that we are educated, our students are educated, our families are educated, our student athletes are educated,” said Peters, who is the vice president of the Chagrin Valley Conference.

Peters said he and representatives from Orange had been in contact prior to the approval of Orange’s diversity pledge.

The Chagrin Valley Conference will meet in September to speak about diversity as a league.

“We really want to stress to all the schools that we compete against within our conference about also adhering to this (diversity pledge) because I think this is a very powerful statement,” Peters said.

Beachwood will visit Orange at 7 p.m. Aug. 19 to kick off the 2022 football season.

Lydia Kacala is the Violet Spevack Editorial Intern at the Cleveland Jewish News.