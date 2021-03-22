One of two Orange High School Ohio Mock Trial teams in Pepper Pike reached the final four of the state competition. Orange began the season with 10 teams and nearly 80 students. Because of the virtual competition, each school was only permitted to send three teams to the district competition.
All three teams Deadpool, Hulk and Thor – named after Marvel characters – moved on to the regional contest with teams Deadpool and Thor representing two of 19 teams across Ohio invited to compete at the state level. More than 300 teams began statewide and the two Orange teams were only knocked out of the competition by the two teams that faced each other in the final championship competition.
Team Deadpool included Aidan Stearns, Mia Peterman, Allie Ahn, Rose Martyn, Kate Halloran, Nora Igelnik, Chloe Haddon, Peyton Weiss and adviser Scott Heasley, seated,center.
State level individual award winners included Chloe Haddon, Mia Peterman and Abigail Thompson, who all received best attorney accolades. Nora Igelnik, Elana Rubanenko, Jaden Polster and Rose Martyn won best witness awards with two awards presented to Martyn.
Team Advisers were David Chordas, Jessica Fairchild, Dena McSweeney and Megan Petronsky. Legal advisers included Aleks Chojnacki, Scott Heasley, Chuck Jarrett, Jeffrey Leikin, Jeff Saks and Jeff Ubersax.
The Ohio Mock Trial program challenges students to learn more about the intricacies of the criminal justice system and teaches them to study and question the practices within the American justice system to gain a deeper understanding of how it operates. This marks more than a dozen years that Orange schools teams have made it all the way to the State competition.