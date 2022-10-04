The Orange schools welcomed home hundreds of alumni, families, friends and former staff members from the past eight decades as part of this year's Hall of Fame/Homecoming weekend Sept. 23 and Sept. 24.
The weekend began with an alumni association pregame welcome in the Orange High School commons in Pepper Pike, a meet-and-greet with the court, alumni and hall of fame inductees, and a rehearsal and tailgate performance with the high school marching Lion Band and alumni band members with Craig Kepner, one of the Hall of Fame inductees. Athletic Hall of Fame inductee Will Carter of the class of 2013 participated in the ceremonial coin toss at the football game, followed by the introduction of the inductees at the end of the first quarter of the homecoming football game. Carter and new inductee to the athletic hall of fame Jasmine Harris also crowned the 2022 homecoming king and queen at halftime.
On Sept. 24, the Orange Alumni Association held a luncheon to officially recognize the 2022 hall of fame inductees, with an announcement of the induction of Orange Alumni Association president John Sangdahl of the class of 1977 to the alumni hall of fame. The other inductees included WJW vice president/news director Andy Fishman of the class of 1980; staff hall of fame inductees retired Orange High School English teachers Nancy Brunswick and Robert Hastings, and retired director of bands Craig Kepner; along with athletic hall of fame inductees Will Carter, Jasmine Harris from the class of 2016 and retired head swim coach Tod Boyle.
The event was emceed by hall of fame alumna and Orange Village Councilwoman Staci Adelman Vincent of the class of 1983 with remarks by Orange High School principal Katie Phillips, Orange High School Athletic Director Tim Porter, hall of fame coach Dale Kramer and coach Melissa Conrad and athletic hall of fame alumna Jillian Siefers Smith of the class of 1997. Members of the Orange High School choir sang the Orange High School alma mater, “Fair Orange,” under the direction of Dalton Phillips. The Orange Boosters also participated in the event.