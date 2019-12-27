Orange has seen plenty of changes since the 1980s.
Pinecrest, the Harvard Road Interstate 271 exit, numerous subdivisions and new residences.
But no matter the changes, construction or edited master plans, the village always had two constants pushing to make Orange a safe, stable and successful community – council members Herbert Braverman and Frances Kluter.
But now, the council members who began their tenure in 1987 are relinquishing their seats at Orange Village Hall on Dec. 31, happy with the extensive work they’ve done and ready for the next chapter of their lives – retirement.
They celebrated their last council meeting Dec. 11 with family, friends and neighbors at Village Hall on Lander Road, where Kluter, Braverman, fellow council members and Mayor Kathy U. Mulcahy shared memories of their time together in office.
And each with 32 years under their belts, Kluter and Braverman have plenty to look back on while they embark on their next adventure.
Kluter, a London native, moved to Orange in 1974 with her husband and two sons so they could attend Orange schools.
Braverman, who was born in Buffalo, N.Y., and grew up in Columbus, moved to Orange in 1983 with his wife, where they would raise their son and daughter. He worked as a lawyer at a Cleveland law firm.
In the mid- to late-1980s, Braverman and Kluter said a nursing home attempted to have land rezoned on Emery Road – land unknowingly owned by three council members. That, with a combination of other frustrations Orange residents felt, led to a council shakeup where three members were recalled and three resigned. This left one lone councilman, Rick Nichols, with the weight of Orange on his back.
“Rick Nichols, under the charter, which requires a certain quorum, could not do any business,” said Braverman, who is a member of Temple Emanu El in Orange. “Business had essentially come to a standstill. It was Rick’s job to find six people who would be willing to serve for at least two years, just so the village could get back on its feet and do its ordinary business.”
Kluter, who had pushed for Orange to vote against allowing developers to take control of green space, and created the organization Preservation of Orange Village with her late husband, Ralph, to alert the village to local occurrences – like the attempted nursing home development – realized she could make a difference in Orange.
“And from POOV it grew into, maybe I should try and run for council; I had no political experience prior to that,” said Kluter, who is a member of B’nai Jeshurun Congregation in Pepper Pike. “The late fire chief, Fred Fritz, encouraged me to put my hat in the ring, and so my political career was launched.”
She was elected to a four-year term in 1987 alongside Nichols and Marc Silberman to replace the recalled council members. They then voted to appoint the rest of the four council spots with two years remaining as a part of those terms.
Nichols reached out to Braverman to inform him he thought he’d make a good candidate despite not having political experience.
“Because I was a lawyer and have an economics degree, he thought I would be a good candidate,” Braverman said. “The other thing that appealed to me was since I was, relatively speaking, a new resident in Orange Village, I thought it would be a good way to meet more people, get to know my neighbors and become a part of this geographical location that I had chosen to build a home.
Up until that time, I had never been to a council meeting. I had no interest in local governance at all. But I said, ‘OK, I’ll do it.’ So I did the two-year term. I thought I was just doing a very brief, a very temporary community service.”
The time they believed was going to be brief turned into 32 years of hard work.
Braverman considers his most cherished accomplishment as councilman – besides the community garden he created – the infrastructure levy he created alongside Mulcahy and members of council, which he believes ultimately saved Orange from financial ruin. About 20 years ago at the state level, when a lack of revenue led the state to pushing off infrastructure maintenance costs like roads, bridges, sewers and water to the counties and then the communities, Braverman knew Orange council would have to think fast to avoid major budget cuts.
“Nobody likes to say ‘raise taxes,’ even though it’s necessary. So we said, ‘Here’s what we’re going to do. We’re going to put on this levy, but we’re going to A.) make a list of the projects that we’re going to pay for with it, so people would understand that it was going to benefit them. And, B.) the levy was for only 10 years. After 10 years, it would either have to be renewed by the people then living in the village, or it would just expire at that point.
“Well, it’s been renewed twice. And in this most recent renewal in the past November election, the 10-year part was taken off. Now people made it permanent. It was so important – they understood it so well and they got so many great projects out of it over the 20 years that they renewed it with no end point at all. It’s a permanent part of Orange Village financing now.”
Nicknamed the “social worker” of council for her constant push for health and safety, Kluter’s greatest accomplishment on council was difficult for her to determine, as she selected an amalgamation of achievements as her most cherished.
One such accomplishment came from her time as head of safety, as she worked to make bicycle helmets mandatory for children under 16.
“I was always looking for things to help people, like snow plowing for the elderly and the disabled, wear reflective clothing from dusk till dawn, don’t drink and drive, don’t text and drive, buckle up,” Kluter said. “But mandatory bicycle helmets for children – what a battle that was. I thought that would be simple because Beachwood already had it. I got fed with, ‘How dare you tell us what to do with our children?’ – this is from my council colleagues – ‘You’re not going to tell us what to do with that.’ But I forged ahead and got the legislation on the table.
“It went four to three, but I got it. One woman called me shortly after it came into effect and said, ‘Mrs. Kluter, I have to thank you, my child was on a bicycle and had he not been wearing a helmet, he would have been killed.’”
With so much under their belt, both Kluter and Braverman agreed now was the time to retire.
Kluter’s husband had died, her children had grown, she was a grandmother of two, taught creative writing part time and took classes at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland. She set her personal stop date to whenever her race for council was opposed, and she found that with 2019’s election.
“Being on council wasn’t something I’d planned on doing,” she said. “It just drifted from term to term, and I said I’ll try it one more time. I started to really feel the nagging of, ‘Are you going to run? Are you going to run? Are you going to run?’ I really thought it through. Truthfully, I wanted to leave at the top of my game – I didn’t want to die on the job. I felt it was time, especially when I can see all the new things that are going to be coming up, and I didn’t want to face more development problems.
“I’m not an idle person, and I like to fix problems, so we’ll see. But for now, I’ve got to take some time off. I’m burnt out.”
Braverman also felt that it was time to move on and experience something different. He and his wife divorced, his children had also grown, he was now a grandfather of one and managed his own law firm, Braverman & Associates.
“I just decided that after having put in over 30 years, I wanted to do something else,” he said. “I was holding down my law practice, and I was thinking in terms of retirement at the professional level. Everything seemed to be, ‘Well, let’s see if we can find another adventure that’s completely different from any you’ve had up until now.’ Other people should come in and begin to use their talents and their interests to move the village forward, preferably younger people, or at least people are thinking more about the future than I am today.”
And now, as soon as the calendar flips to Dec. 31, the council seats once marked “Frances Kluter” and “Herbert Braverman” will be replaced with new faces: Staci Adelman Vincent and Pradip Kamat.
Kluter’s work will be recognized with the “Kluter Pavilion” at Hazlett Field and Braverman will be recognized with “Herb’s Community Garden.”
Kluter has advice for those who follow on council:
“No. 1, you’ve got to know your charter so you can challenge things if something isn’t right,” Kluter said.
“No. 2, if you feel that you’re the only out person on that council who doesn’t agree with whatever is on the table and you’re scared and you think, ‘Well no, I better say yes because it’s more expedient,’ you’ve got to have the courage of your convictions, then you must be able to stand up for what you believe in.”
Braverman added his own advice:
“When you walk into the council chambers, you take off your individual hat and you put on your community hat,” Braverman said. “You do not think about the things that are important or favorable to you. You think about what’s best for the community and that’s how you make your decisions. When you’re in the council chambers, you still have the right to vote any way you want to on something and you certainly can speak up in a way that reflects your own personal thoughts and so forth, but when it comes time to making a decision in council chambers, you have to do what’s best for the entire community.”