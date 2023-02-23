Orange Village Council recently unanimously passed a resolution condemning the recent rise in antisemitic violence and harassment at a Feb. 1 meeting.
Presented by newly appointed council president Amanda Kurland, the resolution states that antisemitism is a “serious and growing danger for Jews in the United States and around the world” and that “antisemitic incidents and rhetoric have continued to surge in the United States and around the world.” It further states that as a community, Orange is “recommitted to combating antisemitism in all forms” and that the village calls on elected officials, faith leaders and community leaders to “denounce and combat all manifestations of antisemitism.”
This resolution follows the passage of an anti-racism resolution in the village in 2020, which led to the formation of the committee on racial equity, diversity and inclusion in 2021. That committee is chaired by councilman Judson Kline.
Kurland, a member of B’nai Jeshurun Congregation in Pepper Pike, told the Cleveland Jewish News that she is “really proud” to be able to put forth the resolution. Her first resolution as council president, Kurland was appointed council president at a Jan. 11 council meeting after former council president Brandon Duber announced his intention to step down from the role. At the same meeting, he also announced he would not be running for reelection to the council, a position he’s held since 2011.
Kurland was appointed to the council in September 2021 to fill a vacancy when former councilman Pradip Kamat resigned. Her current term expires on Dec. 31.
“While I don’t think one little village is going to make a difference in the big scheme of things, in following suit behind Bexley’s resolution, the more that small villages and towns put this out there and bring light to this instead of sweeping it under the rug, the more chance we have in making a difference and changing people’s minds,” Kurland said, referencing the recent resolution condemning antisemitism in the Columbus suburb of Bexley, which also unanimously passed at a Jan. 10 Bexley City Council meeting. At that meeting, Bexley council also called on other cities and villages to pass similar resolutions.
“It is so easy to ignore the bad things around us, especially when we can say ‘oh, that doesn’t happen here,’” Kurland said. “But that sweeps the larger picture under the rug. The more that small villages speak up, the more the larger picture comes into focus for those communities around us. It shines a light on it and hopefully helps curb those incidents. And it’s not just about Jews. It’s about being respectful of other people. Period.”
Brent Silver, council president pro-tem, told the CJN he supported the resolution simply because “the text of the resolution speaks for itself.”
“I thought it was important that Orange Village Council put something out there that made it known we condemn this and to do what we can to prevent future incidents,” said Silver, a member of Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple in Beachwood. “We wanted it to be known that Orange Village is a welcoming page and that everyone should feel safe and welcome here.”
Silver said the unanimous passage also sends a message to residents – that their city officials care.
“It’s important for all residents to know they’re welcome and safe here, whether they’re a member of any minority group – religious, racial or otherwise,” he said. “We want residents to know we have their back.”
And with the 2020 anti-racism resolution paired with this resolution condemning antisemitism, Kurland said the next steps include remaining vigilant against any injustice - local or otherwise.
“We need to recognize that people of all ilks are deserving of respect,” she said.