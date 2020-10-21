Orange Village Council appointed Alan Charnas to fill a vacancy on the council left after Scott Bilsky resigned July 8 because he moved to Pepper Pike.
All 12 applicants for the position were interviewed, according to council president Brandon Duber.
Mayor Kathy U. Mulcahey said, “Welcome back, Mr. Charnas,” prior to swearing him in for the term that will expire Dec. 31, 2021.
“Thank you – good to be back. Good to see everybody,” Charnas said.
He was first appointed to council after the death of Ronald Barron in 2019. In July, Charnas was sworn in and served through the end of the year. He ran in November 2019 and lost in a four-way race for three seats.
Council voted 5-0 to appoint Charnas at its Oct. 7 meeting. Brent Silver, in his role of council president pro tem, made the motion to appoint Charnas. Judson A. Kline seconded the motion.
Also voting in favor were Pradip Kamat, Staci Adelman Vincent and Lisa Perry. Duber was absent.
“Congratulations, Alan. Welcome back,” Silver said after Mulcahey administered the oath. “I think we all look forward to working with you.”
Mulcahey told the Cleveland Jewish News, “Alan has served on council and is a known entity and he was … very well respected.”
When he ran for the office, Charnas spoke of his priorities.
“One pressing issue is how are we going to allocate our resources going forward now that we’ve completed one major project: the Pinecrest development,” Charnas said. “We also have one last really large parcel of vacant land, and the opportunity of what that allows the village to do is hopefully have a combination of that developed into a combination of green space and development.”
Charnas is managing partner at Storage Zone Self Storage, which has locations in the Cleveland and Akron areas. He is also a member of the board of trustees for Hillel at Kent State University.
“Because of my background as a business owner and executive, I have the experience knowing how to allocate resources, how expenditures (services provided to the residents) versus revenues come in, taxing the revenues coming in and how to be fiscally responsible with the dollars that we have,” he said.