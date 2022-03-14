With $8,900 clocked in, Matt Glassman, who graduated from Orange High School in Pepper Pike, lost in his second round of ‘Jeopardy!’ March 14, having unseated a four-day champion March 11.
In his second appearance, Glassman advanced quickly with a solid lead over his opponents, Susan Swan, an employment attorney from San Diego, and Amy Bekkerman, an academic copy editor from Durham, N.H.
Among his correct answers were "What is shwarma?" and "What is an ale?" and "What is fusion?"
Swan started the final Jeopardy round with $5,600 and wagered 0 on her final answer to the final Jeopardy question about a World War I peninsula: "What is Hellenic?"
Bekkerman correctly identified the peninsula as Galipoli. She wagered $6,500, bringing her total from $9,600 to $16,100, $100 more than Glassman had at the time.
Glassman faltered in the final round, giving two thumbs down and showing he had written, "What is Danzig?" He had bet $3,201, dropping his score from $16,000 to $12,799, placing second to Bekkerman.
On March 11, Glassman’s first right question, or answer, was “Who is George Herbert Walker Bush?”
His second was, “What is hummus?”
He told host Ken Jennings that after the shutdown during the COVID-19 pandemic, he took up the game of poker, “which has been a great way to both enrich my mind and supplement my income in ways that I guess were necessities.”
He added, “And the life lessons are invaluable from a game of poker.”
Glassman, who graduated from Kent State University and grew up going to The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood, told the Cleveland Jewish News March 14 that he has always wanted to be a contestant on Jeopardy!.
“The cultural gravitas of that specific was very obvious to someone my age,” said Glassman, 40. “Knowing that everyone in the country was watching this show and it’s a language that we all understood. There’s no one that you ever met that doesn’t know what ‘Jeopardy!’ is.”
Glassman went through multiple tests and auditions, most of them virtual, prior to the taping of the show in January.
His then-fiancee, Anna Schumacher, now his wife, tested him constantly in preparation, and he studied game theory on betting for final Jeopardy as well as buzzer practice.
Glassman didn’t answer many questions in the early rounds of the game against contestants Laura Dera and reigning champion Maureen O’Neil.
He still pulled ahead, correctly identifying the island of Hispaniola, naming the East India Trading Company and recognizing Alison Krauss and Robert Plante.
At one point, with $9,000 “in the bank,” he bet $2,500 on a daily double and lost, incorrectly guessing Zurich as a capital starting with the letter Z. The correct answer was Zagreb. That set him back to $6,500.
It was his correct answer to the final clue, “Who is Harvey Milk?” on which he placed $2000 that clinched his ability to continue tonight.
The owner of The Greyhound Bar & Grill in the Highland Park neighborhood of Los Angeles, Calif., made public his identity as a Jew on social media after a vandal carved a swastika into the men’s room of the bar in 2019.
“Last night, a coward carved an antisemitic, hateful symbol into our wall,” he wrote on the bar’s Facebook page. “First off, we should mention that this business was founded by two people of color and two Jewish people, as was ETA Highland Park. We have no choice but to view this symbol as a direct weapon of hate towards both our business and our community. We are saddened by this attack even as hate and intolerance has become unfortunately commonplace in our culture. But second, and perhaps more importantly, we wanted to take this moment to remind everyone in this community that we will not tolerate any hate, judgement, or prejudice in either of our businesses. We are beyond proud of the community we’re lucky enough to be a part of. Our staff and clientele are a beautiful reflection of the diversity and acceptance of the people of Highland Park. When we opened this bar five-and-a-half years ago, our primary goal was always to create a community center where people from every race, religion, gender, socio-economic bracket, and education level can come and enjoy this space. And from Day One, this community has given us that love right back. “
Greyhound Bar & Grill hosted a watch party March 11.
Glassman owns a second location of Greyhound Bar & Grill in Glendale, Calif., and owns ETA Highland Park.
“We are not open tonight,” the resident of Los Angeles said. “My watch party will be at my house tonight.”
“Jeopardy!’ aired at 7:30 p.m. on WOIO.