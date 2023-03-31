Caden Vincent spent his younger years in front of the television watching sports, muting the sound and adding commentation of his own. Now, he is making a name for himself as a color commentator in his hometown.
Vincent and three other students in Ball State’s Sports Link program traveled to Cleveland to cover Ball State’s basketball teams in the Mid-American Conference Tournament from March 8 through March 11 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in downtown Cleveland. Vincent felt surreal to have the chance to cover this event in his hometown, especially since he is only a freshman.
“It was honestly a dream come true to be able to broadcast in my home arena, where I grew up watching the Cavs for so many years,” Vincent, 19, told the Cleveland Jewish News. “Being able to be there and call in that arena is just a moment that I’ll seriously never forget.”
At Ball State University in Muncie, Ind., Vincent is studying sports production through the Sports Link program at the university, which strives to put students in an immersive learning environment to gain experience in the sports industry.
At the MAC tournament, Vincent provided color commentary for both the women’s quarterfinal and semifinal games, as well as the men’s quarterfinal game.
After the games, he attended a press conference for Ball State’s women’s team and spoke with head coach Brady Sallee. He also interviewed two players, sophomore Ally Becki and graduate student Thelma Dis Agustsdottir.
Vincent served as a madrich at Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple in Beachwood, where he was also Consecrated, Confirmed and became a bar mitzvah. He spent his summers working as an athletic director for Camp Gan Izzy in Solon.
Vincent credits the work of the late Les Levine, the former CJN sports columnist and close friend of Vincent’s family, for being a big inspiration in his sports journey. Vincent attended Levine’s annual CJN “Les is More” events and said he learned a lot from all of the panelists.
Vincent said Levine took him under his wing and taught him a great deal about the sports industry. His biggest takeaway was to prioritize the writing aspect of sports media, as he believed this was Levine’s greatest attribute.
“Even though (Les) felt like a true mentor, more than that, he felt like a friend,” Vincent said. “He was a phenomenal writer. What made Les so special was his storytelling.”
Growing up and being so involved in the Cleveland sports scene made this opportunity to cover the MAC tournament even more special to Vincent. Not only was he ecstatic about it, he said, but his family was equally as excited.
“Seeing Caden, a college freshman, calling a MAC tournament in a large-scale Cleveland venue brought my husband and me such tremendous joy and fulfillment,” his mother, Staci Adelman-Vincent who is an Orange councilwoman, told the CJN. “Our child was just so happy doing what he loves in the city he adores.”
Vincent gives a lot of credit to his family, but more importantly his mother, for all her support throughout his career thus far.
“She is my No. 1 supporter,” Vincent said. “Her presence and her always calling me and letting me know that she’s really proud of me makes a difference. She’s the ultimate reason why I’m here today.”
Since Ball State’s women’s and men’s basketball teams both fell short of making it to the NCAA Tournament, Vincent is moving on to covering other sports at the university.
Next up he is working as a videographer and broadcaster for the school’s baseball team. This goes hand-in-hand with some of his potential plans after college, as Vincent dreams of one day doing play-by-play for the Cleveland Guardians.
Live broadcasts, including the upcoming baseball games that Vincent will be covering, can be viewed on Ball State’s Sports Link YouTube page.
Taylor Lewis-Kerslake attends Cleveland State University and writes for the student newspaper, The Cleveland Stater.