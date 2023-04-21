Orange High School Principal Katie Phillips resigned effective at end of day April 21, citing “personal reasons” for her decision to step down less than a year into her tenure.
Phillips, in her April 17 letter to Lynn Campbell, superintendent of Orange City School District, said, “While I deeply regret having to resign from my position, I believe that this decision is in the best interest of my personal circumstances at this time.”
She also thanked Campbell and other school officials for the opportunity.
“I want to express my deepest gratitude to the Orange City Schools including the students, parents, teachers, staff, administrators, and the board of education for their unwavering support and collaboration during my tenure as principal. It has been an honor to work with such dedicated and talented individuals who are truly committed to providing the best education for our students.”
Campbell, in an April 20 email sent to families and staff, thanked Phillips for her work and laid out a plan for the school moving forward.
“Katie has done a phenomenal job in her first year at OHS, and she will be greatly missed,” he said. “I know this is sudden, but please know that OHS is in good hands with (assistant principals) Mrs. (Jasmine) Ferguson and Mr. (John) Moeschberger continuing to lead and support staff and students. Director of Human Resources and former OHS principal, Dr. Paul Lucas, will serve as the interim principal to bring 2022-2023 to a close. Please stay tuned as we coordinate and plan for Katie’s permanent replacement. In the meantime, I wish Katie the best moving ahead.”
This is a developing story.