Orange High School’s lacrosse program was subjected to another antisemitic incident May 1 as antisemitic slurs were reportedly directed at the junior varsity team during an away game at Elyria Catholic High School.
In May 2022, the varsity team’s home tournament game win against Lake Catholic High School in Mentor was overshadowed by reports of an opposing player with a swastika on his calf, which an investigation later revealed was done by another player as a “prank.”
According to a statement from the Catholic Diocese of Cleveland, during the May 1 game, a member of Elyria Catholic’s coed lacrosse team allegedly made an antisemitic statement toward the Orange team.
Orange City School District Superintendent Lynn Campbell wrote to families and staff of the school district May 2 to inform them of the alleged incident.
“Please know we are actively investigating the situation and details will be provided to Elyria Catholic so appropriate actions can be taken by their administration,” Campbell wrote. “Furthermore, the District will offer support to the affected students to help them as they navigate moving forward. The safety and wellbeing of students is our top priority. Part of that safety includes making sure students are treated fairly and respectfully and making it clear that the District condemns the type of behavior alleged to be involved here.”
Following last year’s incident with Lake, Orange schools adopted a diversity pledge into their athletic code to be read at varsity home games.
Elyria Catholic is also investigating the incident and will take appropriate disciplinary action, according to the Diocese’s statement.
“The Elyria Catholic administration and the Catholic Diocese of Cleveland were made aware of an allegation that a member of the Elyria Catholic co-ed lacrosse team made an anti-Semitic statement toward the Orange High School lacrosse team,” the Diocese wrote. “The school is actively investigating the situation, is in dialogue with school personnel from Orange City Schools, and will take appropriate disciplinary action as warranted once all the facts are known. Elyria Catholic High School and the Catholic Diocese of Cleveland categorically condemn antisemitism of any kind.”
Following last year’s incident, the player responsible for the “prank” was barred from walking at his 2022 graduation ceremony and assigned community service. The team was also required to participate in an educational program developed by the Maltz Museum in Beachwood.
Lake Catholic’s lacrosse head coach Chris Hastings resigned shortly after the incident, and the school was unable to field a team this year after an unsuccessful search for a new coach.
As Campbell informed the school community of the incident during the lacrosse game, that same day he also sent another message to inform families the high school had gone into lockdown May 2 after a single bullet was found in the cafeteria.
A student admitted to owning the bullet, and a small caliber rifle and ammunition was found in their car which was immediately seized by police. The student was taken into custody by the Pepper Pike Police Department.