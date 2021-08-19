As schools implement masking policies across Northeast Ohio, four parents in the Orange City School District registered their objections to the district’s newly announced COVID-19 mitigation policies for the upcoming school year.
Superintendent Lynn Campbell announced the district’s masking policy in an Aug. 5 email to parents and in a posting on the district’s website.
“Due to the recent increase in the spread of COVID-19, the Orange City School District will begin the 2021-2022 school year with a face mask requirement for all students, staff and visitors when indoors, regardless of vaccination status,” the website states. “Masking will not be required outdoors, including when students are at recess.”
The policy went into effect Aug. 9, the same day as the school board had a meeting.
Toby Rosenberg of Pepper Pike was one of the parents who objected.
She praised Orange schools for the district’s “environment and programming for mental health.”
She said she has “noticed classrooms full of signage with positive affirmations, inspiration and living life to the fullest with no fear.”
Rosenberg then cited COVID’s death rate among children, which she said is lower than the suicide rate among children.
“What do I want my children to learn?” Rosenberg asked during the Aug. 9 school board meeting. “I want them to live all those affirmations I read on the walls of the classrooms. I want them to be confident and unafraid in the world. I teach my children to be safe from COVID and all sickness by keeping their immune system strong. We talk about being outside in nature, eating healthy, getting good rest and managing stress. A mask to us is like a band aid, sometimes causing more harm than good. Masks in my opinion promote a fear mentality, which only creates negative energy leading to more likelihood of getting sick or worse towards a decline in mental health.”
Rosenberg told the Cleveland Jewish News Aug. 16 she is no longer attending Congregation Shaarey Tikvah in Beachwood because that synagogue requires masks. Instead, she said, she will go to a synagogue that does not require them.
In his letter explaining the policies, Campbell cited the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Cuyahoga County Board of Health recommendations to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidance, “which is largely based on the COVID-19 Delta variant’s higher rate of spread among both vaccinated individuals and children. Therefore, masking indoors is an effort to safely maintain as much full time, in-person learning as possible and to avoid time out of school due to quarantine for students and staff. Building-wide masking greatly reduces the likelihood of quarantine based on current ODH quarantine guidance.”
At the meeting, Campbell said the district would monitor cases and would require a seven-day quarantine following exposure – with a test on the fifth day. This is a drop from the 14-day and 10-day quarantines previously required.
Campbell also said that the health professionals he has consulted recommended layering protections with a gradual removal of certain mitigating techniques.
“Best practice says to layer, and we’ve continued to do so, removing things carefully over time,” he said, adding Orange will reconsider its policy in October.
“I will continue to watch our data,” he said, referring to the three ZIP codes that feed Orange schools along with the county’s transmission rates.
Campbell also referred to legislation as having an impact.
State Sen. Andrew O. Brenner, R-Columbus, has introduced legislation that would prohibit school districts from making mask mandates.
He encouraged parents to ask questions of their principals regarding the masking policy.