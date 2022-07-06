When Orange resident Alex Toporovskiy first heard about the war breaking out in Ukraine in February, he knew he had to do something to help the country he was born in.
Just as quickly as he decided he wanted to help, he and a group of local volunteers created the Ukraine Relief and Giving Effort Nonprofit Togethership, or URGENT. Toporovskiy was born in Ukraine and lived there until his family immigrated to Israel at age 12, where he grew up. In 2014, he and his family relocated to the Cleveland area after he received college degrees in industrial engineering and business administration, as well as serving in the Israel Defense Forces and its reserves well into his 40s. They attend services at Fromovitz Chabad Center in Beachwood.
URGENT specializes in supporting the immediate needs of the Ukrainian people and its diaspora impacted by Russia’s invasion. According to Toporovskiy, URGENT provides medical and humanitarian supplies asked for in formal, written requests from hospitals, public health and social service organizations supporting children with special needs.
To date, the group has shipped more than 3,000 pounds of goods in its first shipment at the end of April, all delivered directly to its warehouse in Bila Tserkva, which is located near Kyiv. Toporovskiy told the Cleveland Jewish News that they’re currently working on a second shipment, mainly of medical, nonprescription and gluten-free foods and products. That shipment has been in collaboration with local organizations like MedWish and individual donations to fulfill its wish list.
“The project came out of nowhere, I didn’t plan to create a nonprofit organization,” said Toporovskiy, who also works as an engineer at Philips Healthcare. “I didn’t plan it, but that day, my life changed. I just couldn’t stay inside. I live this every day. There are so many people like me that are doing things too, and that motivated me even more – regardless if they’re Ukrainian or not.”
Toporovskiy said URGENT started like any other humanitarian mission in gathering items and preparing to ship them. Soon, he and his volunteers realized all of the donations would be going to the same place – a part of Ukraine that had delivery issues at the border. So, the team sat down and tried to brainstorm because “why would we ship everything without knowing it would reach its destination.”
“I started connecting the dots with my network in the city I was born in and I had friends there who could help us fulfill this mission,” Toporovskiy said. “I decided to step up a little bit, and together with my team, we proposed that we’d have someone take our shipment to the destination and then someone would pick it up and distribute it from there.”
Saying the process took time and there were “many challenges,” Toporovskiy said this project helped him find his mission in life.
“The work is challenging, but is so interesting and fulfilling,” he said. “I have two kids myself, and it’s so amazing to know other children are getting what they need.”
As the organization itself is still very young, Toporovskiy said there is still a lot of work to do. Currently, they have “great” support from logistical Ukrainian companies that are handling their shipments from Cleveland to Ukraine for free, but they’re still looking to partner with more local organizations and buy more products to send over.
“This is not a one-time mission, the same people will need to eat again and again,” he said. “We would also like to develop ourselves to the level where we’d be shipping more often. I want to be really busy since that means we’ll be helping more people.”
To learn more, visit urgentukraine.net or email info@urgentukraine.net.