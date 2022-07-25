Following a death in her family, Meredith Goldstein left her job of 16 years at Mulholland & Sachs in 2021.
Realizing that she was soon to be an empty nester as her children grew up and moved on with their lives, Goldstein was set to have a lot of time on her hands. She didn’t want to return to the grueling retail grind, but wanted to still use the skills she gained working in retail and as a product buyer, she told the Cleveland Jewish News. Meeting her desires right in the middle, she launched Goldylocks Gifts at the end of February, which is operated out of her home in Orange. Through her business, she helps people select and buy personal, hostess, holiday, bridal shower, anniversary, wedding, birthday and other gifts, especially for those who want a thoughtful gift, but don’t have the time to do so.
“My favorite part about retail is the gift-giving business,” said Goldstein, who became a bat mitzvah at Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple in Beachwood, where she still attends online services. Her children also went to Fairmount Temple’s preschool. “I love buying and getting gifts. I love the way it makes people feel. So, I decided to start doing this for friends and family on the side, but I realized I could turn this into a business and be my own boss.”
Named Goldylocks Gifts after her nickname of “Goldylocks” due to her blonde, curly hair, Goldstein said she knew she wanted to launch before the major spring holidays and shared her idea on Facebook.
From there, “I got phone calls right away,” she said.
“I honestly launched with no systems in place,” she said, realizing she needed a logo, website and pricing structure right away. “And that’s even changed a little in the first six months. It’s changing all the time. It was a bit hectic at first watching everything fall into place. But now I’m pretty organized and it’s been fun watching it grow. It’s something I’m very proud of.”
Goldstein said while she doesn’t have a favorite gift to shop for, she is partial to baby gifts since “they’re so darn cute.” She’s also partial to wedding gifts, simply because it takes time to understand the person she’s buying for, she said.
“I want the person who hires me to be very involved,” Goldstein said. “I don’t want the recipient to think ‘Oh, Goldylocks Gifts picked this out for me. How impersonal.’ That’s not how it is. I can’t have that reputation. I need my clients to help me. Let’s figure it out and really hone in. So, I have a questionnaire for each type of gift to understand the person I’m buying for.”
More generally, Goldstein said Goldylocks Gifts allows her to also explore what Cleveland has to offer for gifts. Since her children are older, she’s able to explore baby gifts when she wouldn’t normally need to, for example.
“I get to rediscover Cleveland’s stores,” she said. “I keep my business local. I will only source out of state or online if I absolutely can’t find the right thing. Every Monday, I go around to local boutiques because there is a great collection of gifts.”
As the business develops, Goldstein hopes to be a local household name when people think of gift giving.
“I want to be the name that rolls off people’s tongue – ‘call Meredith, she’ll find something for you,’” she said. “Whether I hire other employees to help, I just hope I’m around and I hope people always think of me when they need to buy gifts.”