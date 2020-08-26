Three Pepper Pike families who hoped to continue to send their children to Orange schools had their hopes dashed in a split vote by the Orange board of education Aug. 26, which turned down an agreement that would have allowed the children to stay.

School board members Beth Wilson-Fish and Jeffrey Leikin voted in favor of the agreements, Melanie Weltman and Deborah Kamat voted against them, and Rebecca Boyle abstained.

Hours before, the Beachwood school board voted 5-0, and without discussion, to allow six children who live within the Beachwood School District to continue to attend Orange schools tuition-free until they graduate.

Both boards met in special sessions as school started this week.

Fani Kirschner, whose two sons attended Moreland Hills Elementary School, said she began getting congratulatory texts immediately after the Beachwood vote.

“It’s a shame that adults do this to little kids,” Kirschner said through tears minutes after the Orange vote.

“I’m in shock. I’m totally shocked that they can do this to little kids. None of these members should stay on this board. People sent us texts they’re so happy. I’m just speechless. I’m seriously speechless.”

Jeremy A. Tor, the Kirschners' lawyer, told the Cleveland Jewish News he would file a lawsuit seeking to block Orange from withdrawing the Kirschners' children from Orange schools. The lawsuit, to be filed in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on Aug. 27, seeks equitable relief, not monetary damages, through an injunction. Defendants are Orange's superintendent and school board.

Orange school board members expressed concerns about the agreements because of the financial impact to the district. They were concerned the financial arrangement would represent a loss for Orange schools. They also did not want to enter into any agreement that would need to be approved annually over a long term.

“I truly want to help these children,” said Weltman, adding that as to the possibility of annual votes. “I can’t see how I can ethically do that.”

Beachwood Superintendent Robert Hardis said he would reach out to families Aug. 27 and welcome their children to Beachwood schools.

“We started this Monday,” he said. “Here we are on Wednesday. They haven’t missed much. We’ll reach out to those families tomorrow morning.”

The error

Twenty-one homes in The Pointe at Sterling Lakes subdivision in Pepper Pike are on land that is within the Beachwood City School District following a land swap that took place in 1964 when Interstate 271 was built. The rest of the subdivision is in Orange.

In an April 4 letter, Orange Superintendent Lynn Campbell notified four families on North Pointe Drive in Pepper Pike that their children could no longer attend Orange schools and would need to pay tuition if they were to continue for the rest of the school year. He suggested they petition the Ohio Board of Education to transfer the parcels into the Orange City School District.

Campbell discovered the territory error in mid-March when he was checking a student’s street number and noticed that the school district was listed as Beachwood.

The Cuyahoga County Auditor’s Office website had incorrectly listed the land as falling within the Orange district and made corrections in mid-April after a lawyer for Orange notified the auditor.

The impact

Parents immediately began the process of filing a petition for territory transfer. However, the state board takes up these matters only in even-numbered years and the deadlines of March 15 and April 1 to submit materials to Beachwood and the state in 2020 had already expired days prior to Campbell’s notification.

Campbell later reversed course and allowed the students to continue attending Orange schools tuition-free for the remainder of the school year. Yet there was no guarantee that the students would be able to continue in Orange schools in 2020-21.

This left the families in limbo.

“A little over three years ago, we thought we had set up a solid and stable foundation for our kids,” Kirschner wrote. “When that foundation was seriously in jeopardy, it was really unsettling. These past four and half months have been stressful and very upsetting at times.”

One family made the decision to enroll in Beachwood schools. Three waited.

Negotiations ensue

Tor, a partner at Spangenberg Shibley & Liber LLP of Cleveland, read a story in the CJN about the situation, and reached out to the Kirschners pro bono. As a parent of young children, he said he was moved by their plight.

Beachwood opposed a territory transfer, which would place the land on North Pointe Drive in the Orange School District, although the rest of the subdivision is in Orange.

Orange’s superintendent favored a territory transfer and proposed a one-year superintendents’ agreement that would have allowed the students to remain in Orange for a single year.

As late as Aug. 24, the two districts contemplated an agreement that would have allowed only the children who were already enrolled in school to continue attending Orange – without consideration for any younger siblings – or those not yet born.

Fani and Michael Kirschner chose to build their home on North Pointe Drive so their children could attend Orange schools. Their two sons are heading into first and third grades. And Fani is expecting a third child in February.

The final agreement

The final agreement that Beachwood approved but Orange rejected would have allowed all children – present and future – within each of the three families affected to attend schools in Orange through graduation. It also would have sent the property tax money that would have gone to Beachwood to Orange, and it would have needed annual approval.

On Aug. 25, Beachwood Superintendent Robert Hardis said he was confident that both Beachwood and Orange school boards would approve the agreement.

“I don’t think we would be pushing forward with board meetings tomorrow if it weren’t the case.” Hardis told the CJN Aug. 25. “Issues around territory are complex and they potentially have high stakes associated with them, so I know that both districts were sensitive to that. But simultaneously we were trying to balance the human interest of these families and their kids.”

Orange vote

Orange school board members held an executive session of about 90 minutes prior to voting in public session to reject superintendents’ agreements that would have allowed six students and their younger siblings to continue attending Orange schools although they live in the Beachwood City School District.

When they returned to public session, Campbell explained the options.

“The law dictates where students attend schools,” he said. “They don’t give us a lot of options.”

Those included an interdistrict agreement, which would have required the Beachwood City School District to pay tuition of about $24,000 for each student; a tuition agreement with families, that would have required them to pay that same amount; or the superintendents’ agreements, which required annual renewal on the part of superintendents and annual votes on the part of the school boards.

“I have struggled with this. because I truly want to help these children and these families,” said Weltman. “But as we are only allowed to agree to a superintendents’ agreement for one year at a time, I do not see how I can properly bind decisions and the votes of future boards for over a decade. I don’t see how I can ethically do that. I also don’t see how this board can waive the bulk of tuition for this many years. I do not know that that would pass muster with this community. I expressed on numerous occasions that I am very supportive of extending one- or two-years to these students to allow ample time for them to have ample time to have some resolution to their situation as far as residency and as far as their attendance in our district.”

Leikin, who voted in favor, said, “While I will agree that everything’s not perfect under the superintendents’ agreement, I look at my first obligation as a board member to do what’s right for kids, and I think under the circumstances of what we’re faced with here, the resolution is fair.”

Kamat, who also voted to reject the agreements, said she was concerned about students as well.

“I feel very torn about this,” she said. “There were some mistakes that were outside of their control and outside of our control. I certainly would support the superintendent’s agreement for two years. What I struggle with is supporting a superintendents’ agreement with a master agreement that would require us to allow this enrollment indefinitely. I struggle with that not being fair to the taxpayers and to other folks who have requested exceptions. You know, I want to have some consistency in these decisions. I’m not happy with the choices. Again, I would be willing to support a superintendents’ agreement for up to two years at this point.”

Orange school board president Beth Wilson-Fish, who voted in favor of the agreements, said she struggled with the decision.

“I feel I too would support a two0year superintendents’ agreement and just know that I, and everyone who knows me, knows that I am too about the kids and what I believe is best for kids. This has been a very, very hard time for all of us.”

Rebecca Boyle, who abstained, declined to explain her position during the meeting.

“I’m not going to say anything,” she said.

A student's hope

As of the morning of Aug. 26, the Kirschners were awaiting the votes.

Through the summer, Leon Kirschner stayed in touch with Moreland Hills Elementary School teacher Jennifer Zimmerman through weekly online meetings that he requested. He said he liked reading and music class, and looked forward to seeing teachers and friends.

Before he knew of the decision from Orange, Leon told the CJN Aug. 26, “If we get to go back to Orange, I’ll be delighted. I just hope it all works out.”