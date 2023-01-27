Orange City School District Superintendent Lynn Campbell sent an email to district families Jan. 25 reporting an allegation that was received the same day claiming a district employee made racial slurs in the presence of students.
The name of the staff member was not disclosed.
“Please know we are actively investigating the situation and appropriate actions will be taken when the investigation is complete,” Campbell wrote. “Furthermore, the District will offer support to the affected students to help them as they navigate moving forward. The safety and wellbeing of students is our top priority.”
Part of ensuring the safety and well-being of district students is making sure they’re “treated fairly and respectfully,” Campbell said, adding he “condemns” the type of behavior that was reported.
Campbell also shared the school district’s policy surrounding discrimination and harassment and how it can be “devastating to an individual’s academic progress, social relationship and/or personal sense of self-worth,” the policy states. “As such, the Board of Education does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex (including sexual orientation, transgender identity or expression), disability, age (except as authorized by law), religion, military status, ancestry, or genetic information (collectively, “Protected Classes”) in its educational programs or activities. The District will not discriminate on any of the foregoing bases or any other basis prohibited by federal, state, or local law or District policy.”
Campbell went on to write that the school district will “continue to celebrate diversity and support all of our students,” adding that it is committed to not only continuing efforts already in place to celebrate diversity and promote inclusion, but also seeking ways to improve our engagement of students and staff that are consistent with practices that protect civil rights and social justice in peaceful ways.”
This is a developing story.