Students in prekindergarten to 12th grade in the Orange School District submitted more than 50 entries in the annual PTA-sponsored Reflections program. Nine students had 12 works of art selected for first-place honors and moved on to the state competition in Columbus.
Students submitted projects that are reflective of a pre-selected theme and represent the various arts. This year’s theme was “I Will Change The World By …”
First-place winners were eighth-grader Alena Ashby, middle school photography; fourth grader Sanay Moghekar, intermediate photography, visual arts; third grader Lexi Simpson, intermediate literature; kindergartner Natalia Lachina, primary visual arts; third grader Virginia Thompson, intermediate film; sixth grader Charlotte Niazov, middle school visual arts; seventh grader Vivaan Moghekar, middle school literature; and junior Rebecca Abramovich, high school literature, photography, visual arts; and Ari Rubin, high school music.
At the ceremony held Nov. 16 in the Orange High School auditorium, students in four grade-level divisions – primary pre-K through second, intermediate third to fifth, middle school sixth to eighth, and high school ninth to 12th – were recognized for their projects which included literature, photography, film, music and visual arts. Local judges included Anna Benedikt, Elizabeth Glorioso, and Laura Lash.
The event was coordinated by the members of the Orange elementary and middle school PTA’s Reflections committee.