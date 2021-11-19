The Orange City School District Board of Education is seeking applicants to fill the unexpired term of board member Melanie Weltman, who is resigning from the board due to her recent election to Pepper Pike City Council.
Those interested in applying for the unexpired seat are to visit the board vacancy web page at bit.ly/3cwdH5m for details and instructions. Applicants must submit a cover letter and completed application as email attachments to boeapplicant@orangecsd.org by 4 p.m. Dec. 3.
All applications will be reviewed by the board of education. According to Ohio law, people serving on Ohio school boards must be at least 18 years old, district residents and registered voters.
The board of education will begin interviewing candidates soon, according to a Nov. 19 email from the district. The newly appointed member will serve through Dec. 31, 2023. If the appointed member desires to continue serving, they must run in the November 2023 general election.
For those without access to email, hard copy applications will be available at Central Office on school days from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Those who previously applied for the last open board vacancy in May 2021, and are interested in applying for this position can email boeapplicant@orangecsd.org. They do not need to resend cover letters and applications unless they wish to make changes.
Weltman has served on the board since January 2013. She and her husband reside in Pepper Pike and have three children who graduated from Orange High School. She is also a member of the “13 Year Club” having attended the Orange Schools from kindergarten through high school graduation.
“We wish Melanie the best in her new position with Pepper Pike City Council, and we thank her for her years of service on the board,” Rebecca Boyle, Orange board of education president, said in a statement. “She has played a significant part in many key decisions for the Orange Schools, including the search for our current superintendent, the renovations to Brady Middle School, the commitment to our academic programs and the challenges caused by the pandemic.”
The Orange City School District serves the communities of Hunting Valley, Moreland Hills, Orange Village, Pepper Pike and Woodmere, as well as small portions of Bedford Heights, Solon and Warrensville Heights.