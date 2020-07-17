Orange City School District has announced its official plan for reopening schools virtually on Aug. 27 and Aug. 28. Students will return to campus the week of Aug. 31.
The virtual soft start will enable students to interact with virtual tours, meet teachers and review new protocols and expectations.
Faculty and staff will return to campus Aug. 17 through Aug. 26 for professional development and training to become acclimated to building changes and mandated safety protocols.
Students will be on campus five days a week in half-day cohorts, receiving face-to-face instruction for part of the day. Half of the students will be scheduled into an AM cohort; the other half will be scheduled into a PM cohort.
Students will also have remote responsibilities.
Six feet of physical distance must be maintained in classrooms and face coverings are required for all students and staff. Lunch, transportation and cleaning schedules will be adjusted.
Families uncomfortable sending their children back to school due to health, safety or other reasons may opt for full-time remote learning provided by Orange teachers.
Instructional pacing will be on track with the blended learning option students as much as possible.
To see the plan, visit conta.cc/3j7zaUp.