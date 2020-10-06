Orange City Schools will enact its in-person/remote hybrid learning plan starting the second quarter on Oct. 19 if Cuyahoga County’s COVID-19 risk determined by the Ohio Public Health Advisory System remains at its current Level 2 status or below.
In an Oct. 5 letter addressed to Orange City Schools families, Superintendent Lynn Campbell said that if Cuyahoga County rose to a Level 3 by Oct. 16, the school district would stick to completely remote learning for the week of Oct. 19 and the plan would be reassessed.
Students have the ability to refrain from in-person learning and opt for a virtual education, Campbell said in his letter.
The school district, consisting of Moreland Hills School, Brady Middle School, Orange High School, Orange Inclusive Preschool, Early Childhood Preschool and Excel TECC programs, started the 2020-21 school year with a fully remote start, as previously reported by the Cleveland Jewish News.
The administrative team is crafting a transition plan to allow staff to enter the schools and prepare for the safe return of students. The district also has new audiovisual tools to improve remote learning, which the teachers also need time to set up and rehearse with. Details regarding the transition plan are soon to come, Campbell said.
The schools’ principals will provide building-specific logistics for parents in the coming days, as well as answer questions.
Campbell and the principals will be hosting a question-and-answer session regarding the hybrid plan via Zoom at 6 p.m. Oct. 8. The session will also be livestreamed on the school district’s website. The Zoom link, Meeting ID and passcode can be found at bit.ly/3jBnI3p.