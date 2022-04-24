Peyton Weiss of Orange High School in Pepper Pike will be among high school seniors in Northeast Ohio awarded a $2,000 college scholarship provided through the 2022 Cleveland Cavaliers and Huntington Scholarship program. This year’s recipients were honored at a pre-game banquet and recognized during a halftime celebration of their achievement when the Cavaliers played the Philadelphia 76ers April 3 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in downtown Cleveland.
The students were asked to submit a 500-word essay as part of the application process entitled, “What’s the most important lesson you’ve learned up to this point in your life and how do you plan to apply that lesson going forward?”
In addition to their essay submission, criteria for receiving the scholarship was based on applicants performing a high level of service in their community, providing a high school transcript, ACT and/or SAT scores if required by the accredited school the student plans to attend and an appropriate letter of recommendation, according to a news release.
The scholarship application committee reviewed more than 400 submissions from which 20 semifinalists were selected by judges before awarding scholarships. The panel included members from the Cavs’ organization, Huntington and community leaders. This is the 31st year of the scholarship program created to assist high-achieving students pursue their post-secondary education.
“Huntington is proud to partner with the Cavs to help the next generation of leaders recognize their outstanding potential and take the first step toward achieving their dreams,” said Julie Tutkovics, Huntington’s chief marketing and communications officer. “In addition to changing the world around them for the better, these students have transformed their own lives by building skills for academic, career, and personal achievements. We congratulate these highly gifted, motivated scholars for their many accomplishments and wish them continued success as they pursue their higher education goals.”
Cavs CEO Len Komoroski, who announced he was stepping away from the Cavs at the end of the season, said in the release, “We are exceptionally proud of the Class of 2022 and our scholarship recipients for their focus to successfully navigate the challenges and changes our educational system faced due to the pandemic. On behalf of the Cavaliers and Huntington, we congratulate them on their achievements and are pleased to support the next exciting chapter of their education.”
Other recipients are: Ella Breon, Green High School; Reonna Gober, Washington High School; Tre’von Henderson, Saint Martin de Porres; Allison Currier, Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin; Peter Pich, University School; Alana Johnson-Joseph, John Hay Cleveland School of Science and Medicine; Jacob Rintamaki, Westlake High School; Amarion Massey, GlenOak High School; and Marisa Serna, St. Mary’s Central Catholic.