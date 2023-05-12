An Orange High School student faces two charges after he was arrested in connection with a bullet found in the school cafeteria May 2.
Nolan Rosen, 18, of Hunting Valley, was charged with conveying a deadly weapon in a school zone, a felony, and inciting panic, a misdemeanor, according to Chief Karl Dietz of the Pepper Pike Police Department.
The bullet was discovered in the school’s cafeteria, according to an email sent to parents on the day of the incident. The school was placed in a “modified lockdown” as police and school administrators conducted an investigation. During the search, Rosen came forward to claim ownership of the bullet.
School officials said Rosen was cooperative upon his admission. He was escorted by police and school administrators to his vehicle, where he was storing a small caliber rifle and ammunition, according to the email sent to parents. The weaponry was immediately seized by police and Rosen was arrested. The school also took disciplinary action.
A statement released by the Pepper Pike police on the day of the incident said it was not believed that Rosen had harmful intentions, but criminal charges were pending.
According to the Shaker Heights Municipal Court docket, Rosen was arraigned for both charges on May 3, and was released on 10% of a $10,000 bond.
Dietz recommended students speak with a trusted adult when they are feeling they want to bring weaponry on school grounds.
“The important thing is communicating how you feel with your parents,” Dietz told the CJN. “If you are feeling unsafe, talk to people before you consider doing anything else; whether it’s teachers, people at school, parents or the school resource officer.”